Des Plaines family’s relatives among victims of Air India crash

Parts of an Air India plane that crashed on Thursday are seen on top of a building in Ahmedabad, India, Friday. AP

As Adam and Hasina Taju grew older, they became concerned over who would pass away first in their marriage that spanned over half a century. They’d each save money so that the other was financially taken care of, just in case.

“Who knew that God would take them both at the same time?” their son-in-law Wasim Musa told the Sun-Times from London. “They couldn’t live without each other, everywhere they went, they always went together.”

“And they went away together,” Musa, 42, added.

Londoners Adam Taju, Hasina Taju and Altaf Hasuian Patel were three of the more than 240 people killed when an Air India passenger flight bound for London crashed into a medical college and burst into flames after takeoff Thursday in the northwestern city of Ahmedabad.

Musa and his wife were asleep at their Des Plaines home when they got a call from Musa’s sister-in-law around 4 a.m. Thursday when she got the call about her parents and husband.

