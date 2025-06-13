Arrest warrant issued for Huntley Trump store owner for missing court on suspended license misdemeanor

This photo from April 22 shows the Trump and Truth Store on Route 47 in Huntley. Gregory Shaver/Shaw Media

A McHenry County judge issued an arrest warrant Friday for the owner of the Trump and Truth Store in Huntley after she failed to show up in court for a second time on a misdemeanor charge that she drove with a suspended license, court records show.

Lisa Fleischmann was charged following an April 30 traffic stop in Oakwood Hills with driving on a suspended license, a class A misdemeanor, according to court records; she was also issued citations for driving with expired plates and when registration was suspended for lack of insurance.

The court records say Fleischmann missed a court date in May, and court officials issued a summons for her to appear Friday.

Earlier this month, a McHenry County sheriff’s deputy attempted to serve Fleischmann the summons, according to court records, which say the deputy “made visual contact” with Fleischmann and greeted her, “but she ran back into the house, would not answer the door.” He left the summons on her car windshield.

The summons warned that “failure to appear may result in a warrant issued for your arrest.” Such a warrant was issued Friday when Fleischmann missed the second court date, court records show.

The warrant comes as Fleischmann faces another legal issue — the ongoing eviction case over her president-themed store on Route 47.

Fleischmann’s store was cited in December after the village said it violated local sign ordinances.

Her landlord and his attorney said eviction proceedings were filed against Fleischmann because her lease requires her to comply with local ordinances.

Fleischmann has said she feels the store is being targeted because of its political content, but Huntley officials have refuted those claims.

The eviction case is scheduled to go to trial on June 25.

Attempts to reach Fleischmann Friday were unsuccessful. She does not have an attorney listed in court records for the suspended driver’s license and registration case.

Dozens of supporters of Fleischmann and President Donald Trump gathered outside the store on May 31 as an anti-Trump rally took place a short distance away.