Returning Hoffman Estates golf tournament aims to raise funds for residents in need

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/2024 Alex Perez, from left, fellow Carpenters Local 58 Business Representative Matt Oclon, and Apprentice Justin Zara work to install a safety railing last December in Hoffman Estates. The project was funded by the inaugural Hope Fore Hoffman Golf Tournament.

A second annual Hope Fore Hoffman Golf Tournament scheduled for Wednesday, July 23, aims to raise money for Hoffman Estates’ Self-Help Fund for residents in need.

The $60,000 goal is twice that of last year’s but already 90.4% of the way there with more than a month to go before the event at Bridges of Poplar Creek Country Club in the village.

The Self-Help Fund is overseen by Hoffman Estates’ Health and Human Services Department. It has covered such emergency needs as food, shelter and supplies to families displaced by an apartment building fire and installation of a safety railing at the home of a disabled veteran.

Department Director Monica Saavedra said the Self-Help Fund predates the pandemic, but the need has grown. The goal is assistance allowing residents to regain their stability.

“I think we’ll see a little bit more urgency in what we’ve already been seeing,” she said of the year ahead. “This is sort of the rebirth of the Self-Help Fund. It’s becoming something sustainable.”

Saavedra added that the inaugural tournament provided not only community assistance but community camaraderie.

“I think we have a wonderful and active community” she said.

In a letter to participants, Mayor Bill McLeod echoed the sentiment.

“The tournament promises to be a day filled with camaraderie, friendly competition, and most importantly, making a positive impact on the lives of our neighbors,” he wrote. “Your commitment to our community is sincerely appreciated and will make a meaningful difference.”

On the verge of replacing the former Sears corporate campus in the village, Dallas-based Compass Datacenters will be the contest sponsor. Bell Works Chicagoland will be the presenting sponsor and Vistex the lunch sponsor.

More information, including how to register or donate, can be found at hope-fore-hoffman-golf-outing.eventlify.com.

Another summer event with a humanitarian angle is the Celtic-themed Shenanigans on the Green from 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9, on the Village Green at 5510 Prairie Stone Parkway. Attendees are encouraged to make a donation to the Hanover Township Food Pantry that sponsor Compass Datacenters will match.