Where ‘No Kings’ protests are happening in the suburbs Saturday

Protesters at more than 1,800 locations nationwide, including in the suburbs, will mobilize Saturday for “No Kings” rallies in opposition of President Donald Trump’s policies.

The mass protest will occur on the same day as a military parade marking the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary, which coincides with Trump’s 79th birthday, in Washington, D.C.

Organizers say they expect millions to come together across the country in peaceful protest and a commitment to nonviolence.

The event is expected to be the largest single-day protest since Trump returned to office, organizers said. It rejects what they described as the Trump administration’s authoritarianism, billionaire-first policies and the militarization of the nation’s democracy.

Here are the times and locations of suburban rallies Saturday:

Arlington Heights: 3-5 p.m., RSVP at mobilize.us/nokings/event/786432/ for location

Bartlett: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., South Bartlett and West Stearns roads

Buffalo Grove: Noon-2 p.m., intersection of Weidner and Lake-Cook roads

Des Plaines: 1-3 p.m., intersection of Wolf and Golf roads

Elgin: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Kimball Street and Grove Avenue

Geneva: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., South Randall Road and Gleneagle Drive

Gurnee: 10 a.m.-noon, Grand Avenue and Hunt Club Road

Highland Park: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Highland Park City Hall, 1707 St. Johns Ave.

Lisle: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., between John Deere Tractor and Silver Car Wash

McHenry: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Route 31 and McCullom Lake Road

Mount Prospect: 2-3 p.m., 2 W. Northwest Highway

Naperville: 11 a.m.-noon, Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle St.

Palatine: 12:30-2 p.m., Palatine Clocktower, Northwest Highway and Hicks Road

Schaumburg: 10 a.m.-noon, Schaumburg and Roselle roads

Warrenville: Noon-2 p.m., northwest corner of Route 59 and Butterfield Road

For more information, visit www.NoKings.org.