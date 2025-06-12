Where ‘No Kings’ protests are happening in the suburbs Saturday
Protesters at more than 1,800 locations nationwide, including in the suburbs, will mobilize Saturday for “No Kings” rallies in opposition of President Donald Trump’s policies.
The mass protest will occur on the same day as a military parade marking the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary, which coincides with Trump’s 79th birthday, in Washington, D.C.
Organizers say they expect millions to come together across the country in peaceful protest and a commitment to nonviolence.
The event is expected to be the largest single-day protest since Trump returned to office, organizers said. It rejects what they described as the Trump administration’s authoritarianism, billionaire-first policies and the militarization of the nation’s democracy.
Here are the times and locations of suburban rallies Saturday:
- Arlington Heights: 3-5 p.m., RSVP at mobilize.us/nokings/event/786432/ for location
- Bartlett: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., South Bartlett and West Stearns roads
- Buffalo Grove: Noon-2 p.m., intersection of Weidner and Lake-Cook roads
- Des Plaines: 1-3 p.m., intersection of Wolf and Golf roads
- Elgin: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Kimball Street and Grove Avenue
- Geneva: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., South Randall Road and Gleneagle Drive
- Gurnee: 10 a.m.-noon, Grand Avenue and Hunt Club Road
- Highland Park: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Highland Park City Hall, 1707 St. Johns Ave.
- Lisle: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., between John Deere Tractor and Silver Car Wash
- McHenry: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Route 31 and McCullom Lake Road
- Mount Prospect: 2-3 p.m., 2 W. Northwest Highway
- Naperville: 11 a.m.-noon, Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle St.
- Palatine: 12:30-2 p.m., Palatine Clocktower, Northwest Highway and Hicks Road
- Schaumburg: 10 a.m.-noon, Schaumburg and Roselle roads
- Warrenville: Noon-2 p.m., northwest corner of Route 59 and Butterfield Road
For more information, visit www.NoKings.org.