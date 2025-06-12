advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Manufacturing

St. Charles manufacturing plant to close next month, eliminating more than 160 jobs

Posted June 12, 2025 10:44 am
By David Petesch

More than 160 jobs will be eliminated next month with the closing of a St. Charles manufacturing plant.

According to the Illinois Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification report from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, Ametek Bison Gear & Engineering, Inc. will begin laying off 167 workers on July 21.

Bison, founded in 1960, is a global motor and power transmission supplier based in Ohio with a manufacturing plant at 3850 Ohio Ave. in St. Charles.

The St. Charles plant designs and manufactures custom motion control solutions for automation, power, food and beverage, and transportation industries.

On May 19, electronics manufacturer Amtek Inc. announced its plans to close the plant, two years after the conglomerate purchased Bison Gear & Engineering Corporation in St. Charles.

The WARN report provides notices of plant closures and mass layoffs for businesses with at least 75 full-time employees. Employers are required to provide notice of closures and layoffs at least 60 days in advance.

According to the report, the layoffs will be permanent.

Ametek Bison representatives did not respond to requests for comment.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Business Communities Content Providers Manufacturing News St. Charles
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company