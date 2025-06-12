‘He wants mayhem’: Gov. Pritzker testifies to Congress on Trump immigration policy

Illinois governor JB Pritzker testifies Thursday during a U.S. House committee hearing on immigration policy. Courtesy of House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform

In a much-anticipated appearance on Capitol Hill, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Thursday accused U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents of terrorizing the state’s schools, neighborhoods and families.

Testifying before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, Pritzker also promised to stand between federal border czar Tom Homan and Illinoisans “who don’t deserve to be frightened in their communities, who don’t deserve to be threatened.”

“I would rather he came and arrested me than do that to the people of my state,” Pritzker said in response to a question from Democratic U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost of Florida.

Pritzker joined Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul before the Republican-led committee. Also fielding questions was Skye Perryman, president and CEO of the Democracy Forward legal organization.

Thursday’s often-combative hearing was orchestrated to call out the three Democratic governors for what Chair James Comer of Kentucky called “sanctuary policies.”

Those policies, Comer said, “do not protect Americans. They protect criminal illegal aliens.” Comer went on to talk about Katie Abraham, a Glenview woman killed earlier this year in a car crash authorities have blamed on a hit-and-run driver who was arrested with falsified documents days later on a bus headed to Mexico.

Comer said the governors “willfully ignore federal law” by not cracking down on people living in their states who entered the U.S. illegally.

In a more than 4-minute opening statement, Pritzker testified violent crime is down in Illinois and said violent criminals have no place on its streets.

“And if they are undocumented, I want them out of Illinois and out of our country,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker said he’s proud of how Illinois has responded to what he called a “broken immigration system,” saying the state has promoted public safety, treated people with dignity and respected the rule of law.

He also spoke of his family’s immigrant roots, telling the committee about how his great-grandfather came to the U.S. to escape persecution of Jews in Ukraine. He said Illinoisans value “the most American ideal of all — that where your life began matters far less than the dreams you can realize here for yourself and your family.”

Democratic committee member Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg, who helped introduce Pritzker at the start of the hearing, spoke of the Illinois’ Trust Act, which prevents local, county or state law enforcement agencies from participating in or supporting federal immigration enforcement operations without judicial warrants. The Justice Department has sued Illinois over the Trust Act.

During Thursday’s hearing, Pritzker said Illinois follows the law. He later accused President Donald Trump of bypassing the authority of local law enforcement agencies and California Gov. Gavin Newsom by ordering National Guard troops and active duty Marines to Los Angeles to quell immigration-related protests and stop violence in recent days.

“He wants mayhem in the streets,” Pritzker said. “Why did he call in Marines?”

Pritzker said the current deportation efforts have had a “profoundly negative impact” on Illinois. The immigration raids that occurred in the week after Trump’s inauguration in January drove people into hiding, Pritzker said, including U.S. citizens who didn’t want to be forced to reveal information about migrants they know.

Republican U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer of Alabama called the governors’ resistance to Trump’s immigration policies a national security threat and suggested they be charged with obstruction of justice.

At times, some members of the committee dragged issues unrelated to immigration into the discussion — such as when Krishnamoorthi asked Pritzker about how Illinoisans would be affected by the spending cuts in the proposed federal budget. Republican U.S. Rep. Brandon Gill of Texas asked Pritzker about his stance on men using women’s bathrooms and Hamas’ agenda.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas apologized to the governors for the “abuse” they received from some lawmakers.

“This is nothing more than political theater,” Crockett said.