Authorities: Teen shot relative in the face

Francis Lodesky

A Lake County teenager is charged with attempted murder and other felonies after Lake County sheriff’s officials say he intentionally shot a 61-year-old relative in the face with a revolver Wednesday night at their home near Gurnee.

Authorities said Francis Lodesky, 18, of the 34000 block of Route 21, intentionally shot the victim who also resides in the house with Lodesky.

Witnesses told investigators the male victim was inside a bedroom in the house on his cellphone at about 8:30 p.m. when Lodesky entered the room and shot the man in the face with a revolver loaded with birdshot.

The wounded man was transported to a hospital where he is expected to recover from the attack.

Investigators called the shooting “unprovoked,” adding witnesses indicated “Lodesky had the desire to kill someone.”

Authorities recovered more than 50 firearms from the home, which have all been placed into evidence.

In addition to the attempted murder charge, Lodesky is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and could face additional charges, authorities said.

A detention hearing hasn’t been scheduled yet.