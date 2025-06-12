Sudden closing of Emmett’s Brewing Co. in Downers Grove surprises longtime customers

Emmett's Brewing Co. in downtown Downers Grove closed its doors recently after 21 years. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

A Downers Grove restaurant quietly closed its doors on June 1, a move that came as a bit of a surprise to its staff and longtime loyal customers.

“After 21 years and over a million beers together ...” Emmett’s Brewing Co. announced on Facebook that it was closing its location in downtown Downers Grove immediately.

Among those saddened by the closure was Sayard Rucinski, who had her “first Downers Grove beer” at the dining establishment.

“It was kind of our bar the whole time it was open," said Rucinski of Downers Grove. "Five or six years in a row, we did New Year’s Eve there."

Rucinski said she and her husband, Alex, enjoyed the brewery’s 1 A.M. ale years ago while attending Heritage Fest.

The sudden closure was something of a “shock” to Sayard Rucinski.

“We have gone to beer dinners there and other events there over time,” she said. “We would have thought there would have been a heads up or a goodbye celebration.”

On June 1, the restaurant announced its closure on Facebook, thanking its customers for an “unforgettable run.”

Known for its upscale casual fare and award-winning handcrafted beer, the restaurant and brewing company followed up two days later on Facebook with more details regarding the closing.

“We didn’t make this decision lightly, and we didn’t give advance notice because over the years we’ve learned that sometimes a quiet and respectful goodbye protects our guests, our team and the business from unintended consequences. That said, we know it also left some of our most loyal staff and patrons surprised, and for that, we’re truly sorry,” according to a statement on Facebook.

Emmett’s began in 1999 after founder Andy Burns first became exposed to home brewing beer while working as a carpenter’s assistant during the summer while a student at Marquette University.

Burns, his family and a group of investors opened the first Emmett’s Brewery, which was named after the founder’s grandfather, Emmett Burns, on Main Street in West Dundee.

The restaurant’s West Dundee and Palatine locations will remain open.