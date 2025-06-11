advertisement
News

Northwest Fourth Fest returns to Now Arena in Hoffman Estates July 2-6

Posted June 11, 2025 5:37 pm
Submitted by Hoffman Estates

Northwest Fourth Fest, the region’s largest free-admission Fourth of July Celebration, returns to Hoffman Estates this summer.

Hosted by the village of Hoffman Estates and Hoffman Estates Park District, the event kicks off at the Now Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, with a carnival running from Wednesday, July 2, through Sunday, July 6.

The full festival will take place Friday, July 4 and Saturday, July 5. In addition to the carnival and Bingo, the fest features the free Kids' Zone, presented by Wintrust, with a petting zoo, face painting, a roaming entertainer, inflatable slides, musical shows and more.

Entertainment on Friday night includes live music from Run Forrest Run starting at 5:30 p.m. and Modern Day Romeos starting at 8:30 p.m., with a break at 9:30 p.m. for a state-of-the-art drone light show. The best vantage point to view the drone light show, powered by Elgin Kia - Weck Auto Group, is at the Virginia Mary Hayter Village Green.

Saturday night entertainment includes live music from David's House at 5:30 p.m. and 7th heaven at 8:30 p.m., with a break at 9:30 p.m. for the region’s largest fireworks show presented by Groot.

For complete festival details, visit northwestfourthfest.com.

