Brinks truck ignites in Woodman’s parking lot, money unharmed

Posted June 11, 2025 9:45 am
Steve Zalusky
 

An armored vehicle carrying currency caught fire in the parking lot at Woodman’s in Buffalo Grove Tuesday afternoon.

Village officials said both Buffalo Grove police and fire personnel responded at 1:02 p.m.

They found the front end of a Brinks vehicle in flames with no one inside.

The fire department put out the blaze within 15 minutes.

There were no injuries and no damage to the currency, which was transferred to another Brinks truck.

The truck had been serviced on Monday, and village officials said it is believed that a mechanical issue with the fuel line caused the fire.

