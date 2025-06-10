advertisement
|  Breaking News  |   California governor asks court to block Trump administration from using troops in immigration raids
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Car crashes into home in Algonquin, causing major damage

Posted June 10, 2025 1:30 pm
By Claire O'Brien

A car drove into a house along North Harrison Street in Algonquin late Monday, leaving the residence uninhabitable.

The Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection responded to the 500 block of North Harrison Street at 6:35 p.m. Monday, and crews “found a vehicle that drove through an exterior wall of a two-story house,” according to a news release from the district.

While fire and police officials said there were no injuries, one person was evaluated on the scene but declined to be taken to the hospital, according to the release.

ComEd and the building department were at the site, and the house sustained an estimated $150,000 in damages, according to the release.

The building department deemed the home uninhabitable, but the accident is still under investigation, officials said.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Algonquin Communities Content Providers News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company