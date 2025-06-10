Hoffman Estates doctor gets 10-year prison sentence for performing unnecessary medical procedures

A former Hoffman Estates doctor was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty last year to health care fraud.

Prosecutors said Mona Ghosh, 52, of Inverness, lied to public and private insurers about some of the procedures she performed and also performed unnecessary procedures on several clients.

The sentence was handed down Monday, according to a report from ABC 7 Chicago.

During sentencing, the judge admonished Ghosh for violating her patients’ trust.

“You irrevocably harmed women who put their trust in you,” said Federal Judge Franklin Valderrama. “You used your patients to bankroll your luxurious lifestyle.”

Ghosh, who worked as an OB/GYN, was accused of performing aggressive treatments for cancer on women she knew did not have cancer.

Many of the women are suing Ghosh in civil court.

Ghosh pleaded guilty to health care fraud nearly a year ago, according to court records. She was accused of bilking insurers out of nearly $2.4 million. Part of her plea agreement requires her to pay back $1.5 million to the insurers.

Ghosh is expected to report to federal prison in September to begin serving her sentence.