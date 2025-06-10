Aurora chiropractor accused of sexually abusing young patients faces more charges

Murtaza Hameed

An Aurora chiropractor charged last month with sexually abusing two teenage patients is now facing 13 more charges of sexual abuse and assault of three additional victims.

Murtaza Hameed, 46, of the 0-100 block of Bunting Lane in Naperville, was arraigned Tuesday morning on 13 felony charges and six misdemeanors concerning three victims, according to a press release from the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

Hameed had already been charged with sexually abusing two teenage patients. On Jan. 11, authorities say a 17-year-old boy was receiving treatment at Hameed’s office in the 3800 block of McCoy Drive when he was abused. Officials say there was a similar incident in 2016 involving a 16-year-old boy.

Three additional victims came forward after Hameed's arrest last month. They have accused him of inappropriately touching them, officials said. Authorities say the incidents occurred between July 2016 through January 2025 and that the age of the victims spans an age range from preadolescent to adult males.

Hameed had been in custody. But he was released Tuesday on electronic monitoring with home confinement and the condition that he not have any contact with any minors other than his children.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim or has additional information is asked to contact DuPage County investigator Dirk Ollech at Dirk.Ollech@dupagecounty.gov or (630) 407-2750 or Aurora police investigator Jennifer Hillgoth at cosentij@aurora.il.us or (630) 256-5554.

Hameed’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 8.