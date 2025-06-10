O’Donnell: Cade Horton on bubbly target for a major showcase vs. Skenes and the Pirates

Cubs pitcher Cade Horton pitches during a game last month against the New York Mets. AP

CADE HORTON ISN'T EXACTLY the Toast of the Town just yet.

But the Cubs rookie hurler is certainly circling the champagne tray.

If scheduled pitching matchups hold, the 23-year-old Oklahoman will command center stage Friday afternoon when he squares off against the struggling Pirates at Wrigley Field.

The mound will be the Star Spotlight, at least for six innings or so, because Pittsburgh is slated to counter with young fireballer Paul Skenes.

He's the penthouse talent who's having an elevator-shaft spring. With the struggling Pirates burrowed deep in the Central Division cellar, Skenes is 4-6 despite a 1.88 ERA.

That ain't no way to treat a sophomore MLBer who was both 2024 NL Rookie of the Year and only the fifth freshman pitcher to start an All-Star Game.

THE DIRE BUCCANEERING OF SKENES can only make Horton that much more grateful for all he has been positioned to contribute since being called up from AAA Iowa by Craig Counsell and the Cubs five weeks ago.

Horton is 3-1 and has yet to have a bad outing in five starts and a big-league debut at Citi Field vs. the Mets on May 10 that might as well have been a start. (In a wiley move by Counsell, Horton entered the game at the start of the NY second in “relief” of “opener” Brad Keller.)

The Cubs are 5-1 when he pitches.

HORTON'S PARENTS — MIKE AND CARI — MIGHT HAVE survived that evening's roughest New York minutes.

Midway through the fifth inning, with their son nursing a 4-3 lead, the Hortons had Fox's roving Ken Rosenthal plunk down between them in the stands for an in-game interview that seemed windy and distracting.

They and 11 other family members were there to watch their guy — not politely respond to morning mini-mart patter from Rosenthal.

THREE YEARS AGO THIS MONTH, Horton sustained one of the toughest losses of his career in the College World Series at Charles Schwab Field Omaha.

With the Sooners down one game to none in the best-of-three finale vs. Ole Miss, Horton took a 2-1 lead into the Rebels' eighth.

With one out and his pitch count at 106, he surrendered a basehit. Coach Skip Johnson gave him the hook. A Sooners reliever allowed three runs.

THREE OUTS LATER, Horton's abbreviated collegiate run — against the university he originally committed to — was over 4-2.

He was an All-CWS selection. But Mississippi righty Dylan DeLucia — now battling injuries down in the Cleveland farm system — was tourney MOP.

Friday at Wrigley, Cubs fans can only hope that Horton once again teases a fall taste of champagne.

STREET-BEATIN':

With the U.S. Open set to tee off Thursday at Oakmont (Pa.), will Rory McIlroy's imaging implosion continue? Since winning the Masters, the stormy linkster blew off media after all four rounds at the PGA and then dissed career patron Jack Nicklaus by skipping the legend's revered Memorial two weeks ago. (McIlroy must be getting brand advice from Tesla people.) …

Fresh off owner Joe Mansueto's announcement that he'll pay for his own $650M soccer-specific stadium in “The 78,” the Fire recorded a most impressive 7-1 victory at D.C. United. Tom Barlow, making his season debut as a starter, had his first MLS hat trick. (Principal video broadcast outlet remains Apple TV/MLS Season Pass.) …

Caitlin Clark's presence permeated the United Center on Saturday night despite the fact she didn't play in Indiana's 79-52 blowout of the host Sky. In the end, tickets were available for as little as $5. The two teams will get a second chance to actually pack the UC on July 27, when the Fever returns and Clark will hopefully be healthy to go. …

Hottest ticket of the Chicago weekend was the Kendrick Lamar-SZA extravaganza at Soldier Field Friday night. Four months after his hip-hopping halftime show at Super Bowl 59, Lamar — a 2018 Pulitzer Prize winner for Music — is in the midst of a global stadium tour. (Attendees reported that traffic before and after the event was horrendous.) …

Fox's coverage of 2025 Belmont Stakes Day at Saratoga was decimated by scratches and two turf race postponements due to sloppy conditions. Terry Bradshaw was a surprise contributor to the telecast. But anchor Curt Menefee continues to make Mike Tirico look like Bob Costas. …

And Taylor Bell, on reports that probable future White Sox principal Justin Ishbia is in the fifth year of constructing his opulent new mansion in Winnetka: “What's he building, another Pentagon?”

