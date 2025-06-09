Softball: Cullen’s blast sparks Barrington in supersectional win over St. Charles East

The 12 years listed just below the right field foul pole at the Fields of Dream, beginning with 1976, represent the Barrington softball team's visits to the state finals.

On Monday night, the Fillies made sure there would be the need for a new one.

Like she did in the sectional semifinal against Hampshire, Ohio State recruit Reese Cullen broke a scoreless tie with a 2-run homer, this time in the bottom of the third inning, and the Fillies would never trail in a 4-1 victory that earned them a 13th supersectional and 12th under hall of fame coach Perry Peterson who began in 1993, when he also made it downstate.

The Fillies (34-3-1) will face Lockport (31-9) at the Louisville Slugger in Peoria on Friday in the 3 p.m. Class 4A semifinal. Lockport edged the visiting Fillies 3-2 on May 24.

"I believe this," said Cullen (2-for-3, 2 RBI) who hit her team-high 15th homer. "We've been planning for this. We've trained so hard for this. I think this team really deserves it so I'm really, really excited."

As was four-year varsity starter Mimi Cline, who scored two of her team's runs while reaching base on a perfect bunt in the third and reaching on an infield error in the fifth when the Fillies added their third run on an error.

"I can't believe it," said Cline, who will be making her third appearance in Peoria in four years. "This team is incredible. I never imagined going downstate three times but I knew Barrington softball was good. This program is incredible and we're going to keep it going. The third time is the charm."

St. Charles East (23-16) had cut the lead to 2-1 on Hayden Sujack's team-high 17th home run in the top of the fifth.

Barrington went ahead 4-1 in the bottom of the sixth after its first two batters were retired. Maddie Van Ryn singled to right and Nina Brebach followed with a single to left.

No. 9 hitter Liana Maggio then blooped a single to left to score Van Ryn.

"Reese got us going with the homer, then got the third run home (on an error)," Peterson said. "And then Liana Maggio once again came up and got the base hit to left field. I was so proud of that."

And those insurance proved so valuable in the top of the seventh when SCE loaded the bases with two out. The South Carolina-bound Sujack drew a one-out walk before a deep flyout to Van Ryn in right field. Lexi Majkszak reached on an error and Alyse Price singled to center to load the bases.

Taraschewsky (30-3-1) then got the final out on another nice catch by Van Ryn in right field.

"Obviously it would have been a different feeling if we would have only had a 2-run lead and they had those three people on base," Peterson said. "But a nice play by Maddie Van Ryn ended the game. We weren't super deep and she had to turn and run, and she ran fast and made a nice catch."

"This is crazy," said Barrington junior ace right hander Katie Taraschewsky. "I'm so happy for this, so excited. Reese's home run gave me a good boost of confidence for the next few innings. This still hasn't sunk in yet, to be honest."

The game was played in front of one of the biggest crowds to watch a game at the Fields of Dreams. The 2018 Barrington/Palatine game and the 2021 Barrington/Huntley contest, both supersectionals, were two of the largest attended playoff softball games in IHSA history.

"This place was hopping," said SCE coach Jarod Gutesha. "And it really gives the girls a boost. If you told any other person sitting in the stands to go catch a fly ball that's going to be in centerfield, they wouldn't make it. They'd be so nervous with all the people watching.

"You saw two two good teams playing with a crowd going nuts. But these players still made play after play. Granted there were a few errors. That's just the game but the level at which the game was played made it fun to be a part of."

Now Barrington is looking to have fun in Peoria.

"We wish them the best of luck at state," Gutesha said. "They'll be competitive, I know that."

"The thing about this team is that it is consistent at all nine positions,“ Peterson added. "So that helps everyone know their position at a high level. We obviously just have to work hard the next three days and get prepared."

