New playground among first upgrades now finished at Recreation Park in Arlington Heights

Christopher Placek/cplacek@dailyherald.com Officials cut the ribbon Monday on the first phase of upgrades to Recreation Park in Arlington Heights. The project included the park district's first accessible playground.

The Arlington Heights Park District marked its 100th anniversary Monday night by cutting the ribbon on the first part of a long-planned $32 million facelift on one of the oldest and most centrally located parks in town.

Park district officials were joined by other community leaders from the village, library, state legislature, school districts and other local organizations for the centennial celebration and formal grand opening of phase one improvements at Recreation Park, 500 E. Miner St.

The $4 million project included construction of a train-themed accessible playground, upgraded tennis courts, picnic shelters, outdoor fitness equipment, a bag toss court, story walk and parking lot on the west side of the park — the last two items done in a partnership with the Arlington Heights Memorial Library.

Christopher Placek/cplacek@dailyherald.com Children play on the new train-themed accessible playground Monday night at Recreation Park in Arlington Heights. A ribbon cutting marked the completion of phase one of park upgrades.

Still to be completed in phase one — after the annual Frontier Days festival July 2-6 — is a skate park in the southeast corner of the park and walking paths.

The district used reserves to pay for most of the work, but also received state grants of $140,000 and $600,000, and $200,000 from the Arlington Heights Park Foundation for the new playground.

Park board President Maryfran Leno noted the upgrades were decades in the making — at least since the 1980s, when the park district first started acquiring properties along Northwest Highway in hopes of expanding the park.

The district purchased the original property that became Recreation Park for $10,600 in 1936.

“Could you imagine that three years later, the pool opened and it was 25 cents to go in and swim for the day?” Leno said.

Christopher Placek/cplacek@dailyherald.com During a ceremony led by Arlington Heights Park District board President Maryfran Leno, Mayor Jim Tinaglia read a village proclamation in recognition of the district's 100th anniversary Monday.

The park board Tuesday night is expected to approve bids for the final two phases of the park transformation: $2.6 million and $25.6 million, respectively.

Phase two is the remaining exterior park renovations, including a refurbished baseball field: new dugouts with shade structures, accessible bleacher seating, batting cage, upgraded outfield fencing and backstop fencing and netting. Next to the baseball diamond will be a new basketball court, prefabricated restroom structure, game tables, and 41-space parking lot.

Phase three will be the largest undertaking: interior renovation and restoration of the iconic Works Progress Administration-built field house, construction of a vestibule and elevator addition, replacement of the Olympic-sized outdoor pool, update of the children’s aquatic area with a splash pad and wading pool, and removal and rebuild of the bathhouse building to the east of the pool.

Construction on the final phases won’t start until after Frontier Days, and is expected to be complete in 2026.

Christopher Placek/cplacek@dailyherald.com Arlington Heights Park District Executive Director Carrie Fullerton addresses hundreds of parents and kids gathered for the formal grand opening of Recreation Park's phase one upgrades Monday.

The event Monday — which coincided with the 100th anniversary of the park district’s incorporation — kicked off what officials say will be a yearlong celebration of the “people, parks and progress” that have shaped the community for a century.

An opening reception for an exhibit featuring stories, photos and artifacts of the district’s history is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Arlington Heights Historical Museum, 110 W. Fremont St. The event will include outdoor lawn games, a performance by the Vibe Dance Company, a community art project and light refreshments.

