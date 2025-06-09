Fighting for the right to die: Terminally ill Lombard woman continues push for medical ‘aid in dying’ bill

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com The Illinois House recently passed a medical aid in dying bill that, if approved by the Senate, could give terminally ill patients, like Deb Robertson of Lombard, a choice in how they die.

Deb Robertson isn’t giving up on state legislation that would give terminally ill patients like herself the option to end their lives with medical assistance.

The Lombard woman, who was diagnosed with a rare cancer in 2022, has spent much of the last 2½ years lobbying lawmakers to pass a medical aid in dying bill in Illinois.

The measure, which recently passed the Illinois House by a 63 to 42 vote, would allow terminally ill adults, like Robertson, an option in how they die. Under the proposed bill, a patient with six months or less to live could opt to take a prescribed medication to end his or her life.

Critics of the bill, including the Catholic Church, have compared it to assisted suicide and argue it could lead to coercion or abuse.

Advocates, which include Compassion & Choices Network, said medical aid in dying measures like the one proposed in Illinois give terminally ill patients peace in knowing they have options.

“It really would give me some relief during the days I have left knowing that I’m going to leave this earth on my terms, peacefully … and being able to say goodbye,” said Robertson, who was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in 2022.

Robertson, who recently learned the cancer had spread to her brain, has watched members of her Zoom support group suffer from the disease before passing.

“My disease is usually a very painful ending,” she said. “It’s heart-wrenching to watch these people go out in a lot of pain and agony.”

The bill’s chief sponsor in the senate hopes to have the measure called for a vote during the veto session this fall.

Linda Holmes

“The thing I always say is it’s horrible to watch somebody you love die … It’s worse to see them suffering and in pain,” said Sen. Linda Holmes, an Aurora Democrat.

Last month, Delaware became the latest state to pass legislation allowing medical aid in dying. A total of 11 states — including Oregon, Colorado and Vermont — and Washington D.C. have approved similar measures.

“I’m afraid I’m going to die before this (bill) happens (in Illinois). But I’m prepared for that,” Robertson said.

Deb Robertson of Lombard left her job as a social worker after being diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in 2022. She has since been lobbying Illinois lawmakers to pass a medical aid in dying bill.

Meanwhile, she won’t give up.

“I just know that this is so important for individuals like me. So I’m going to keep fighting for this until I can’t,” she said. “I’m just going for broke until I can’t.”

Chicago Archbishop Cardinal Bishop Blase Cupich and others argue the measure “normalizes suicide.” He noted Catholic teachings allow for palliative care to keep patients near death comfortable.

“There is a way to both honor the dignity of human life and provide compassionate care to those experiencing life-ending illness,” said Cupich, who noted his father passed from a debilitating disease.

State Rep. Amy Grant, a Wheaton Republican, voted against the bill, citing her pro-life beliefs.

“I’m an advocate for life on the way into this world, while you’re here and on the way out,” she said before the vote. “I’m really wondering why some members of this body are so obsessed with ending life. Suicide is serious. We shouldn’t be glamorizing this.”

Grant and others also expressed concerns that the bill would be open to abuse and could adversely affect those with developmental disabilities.

Deb Robertson of Lombard says she's prepared for the probability that medical aid in dying won't be available in Illinois before she passes but says that won't stop her from continuing her fight for it.

Supporters noted the legislation has various safeguards to prevent abuse or misuse. Patients, for example, must express their desire, in writing, to a physician before getting medication. A family member, caregiver or guardian cannot request the medication or coerce a loved one to ask for the prescription. A physician also must determine whether a patient is mentally capable of requesting the self-administered medication.

“The bill has over 20 guardrails in place to make sure it can’t be abused,” Holmes said.

Robertson added those who don’t agree with it don’t have to use it.

“I want people to understand it’s OK if they don’t believe in it,” she said. “But don’t stop people who do believe in it and need it like me.”