New microbrewery, tap room planned in Mundelein

A new microbrewery with a tap room could open soon in Mundelein.

Libertyville entrepreneurs Michael and Christine Zemke want to open Narrow Gate Brewery in the Fairhaven Medical Supply building at 610 E. Hawley St. That’s the former home of Bosacki’s Brewery, which closed in April after about nine years in business.

During a presentation to the village board Monday night, the Zemkes said they intend to lease the former Bosacki’s space and redecorate before welcoming customers.

The Zemkes plan to produce and sell craft beers on site, with keg and growler sales proposed, village documents indicate. They’re also interested in serving wine.

Narrow Gate won’t sell food but will let people bring their own snacks or meals. The Zemkes also will encourage food trucks to stop by for their customers.

The space will be available for private rentals, such as corporate team-building activities or family events, the couple told the board.

The Zemkes presented their plans to gauge whether trustees support their concept, ahead of applying for a liquor license. All six trustees said they should go ahead and apply.

The board on Monday also encouraged the owners of Chelito’s Mexican Restaurant, 506 N. Lake St., to apply for a liquor license.

Open since November, Chelito’s took over the space formerly occupied by Maya’s Mexican American Restaurant.

Trustee Kara Lambert was enthusiastic about both plans, saying it’s exciting to see entrepreneurs want to launch small businesses in Mundelein.