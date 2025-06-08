Durbin helps mark latest addition to wildlife refuge in McHenry County

Tamarack Farms, a 985-acre property in Richmond, has been acquired by The Conservation Fund, the Illinois Audubon Society and Openlands and added to the Hackmatack National Wildlife Refuge. Gregory Shaver/Shaw Local News Network

Creating the Hackmatack National Wildlife Refuge, an 11,200-acre sanctuary spanning from northern Illinois to southern Wisconsin, took a modest financial investment for future generations, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin said as he stood on the refuge’s latest acquisition last week.

Durbin also was there 13 years ago when the federal preserve was established following almost a decade of planning.

“I still remember the visit,” Durbin said, thanking then-Secretary of the Interior Ken Salazar for his support in getting the project approved.

“Hackmatack is a testament to grassroots passion and powerful partnerships,” added Michael Davidson, director of the nonprofit preservation group Openlands.

“With 80% of Americans living in metro areas, the need for nature close to home has never been stronger,” he added. “Hackmatack reminds us that we don’t need to go far to experience vast ecologically rich landscapes. We have them right here.”

Reflecting on his recent announcement that he will not run for reelection in 2026, Durbin said it will be up to next generation of lawmakers will take on the protection of open spaces.

“Here I am at this point in my life, going to be handing off to someone else the opportunities and responsibilities of this office,” Durbin said.

He said he hopes whoever wins the seat in 2026 “feels the same way I do about this project and other conservation projects.”

“Investing in this means future generations might just be able to enjoy the experiences and views that they would never have seen otherwise,” he added.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, right, was in McHenry County last week marking the latest addition to the Hackmatack National Wildlife Refuge, which runs from northern Illinois to southern Wisconsin. Janelle Walker/Shaw Local News Network

The refuge started with a single, 12-acre conservation easement. It is a patchwork of land that often connects to other state and local conservation areas and parkland.

One of Hackmatack’s largest additions came in 2024, when The Conservation Fund, the Illinois Audubon Society and Openlands partnered to acquire Tamarack Farms, a 985-acre property west of Route 12 and south of Route 173 in Richmond. It was touted as the largest open-lands acquisition in the Chicago area in decades.

The Tamarack property also links the McHenry County Conservation District’s Glacial Park and North Branch Conservation Areas, creating 5,600 acres in contiguous conservation land.

“Some towns may look at being surrounded by conservation as being boxed in and not being to expand. We are looking at it as a great big hug, and we are ready to embrace that hug fully,” Richmond Village President Toni Wardanian said. “Richmond is ready to be a nature-based community.”

The village is leaning into the tourism that leaders hope will come with the additional lands, including working to create a pedestrian and bike path plan that could tie into existing paths.

“As Hackmatack National Wildlife Refuge grows into a must-visit destination, visitor spending will continue to rise, further boosting the local economy and helping communities thrive,” said Elizabeth Kessler, McHenry County Conservation District executive director.