advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Hoffman Estates police: Man charged with attempted murder of 87-year-old acquaintance

Posted June 07, 2025 10:30 am
Daily Herald report

A man has been charged with the attempted murder of an 87-year-old man, Hoffman Estates police said Saturday.

Michael Fleming, 35, also has been charged with aggravated battery to a person over the age of 60, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, police said in a news release.

Hoffman Estates police responded to a report of a fight in the 3500 block of Hillside Court at about 3:39 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers found the 87-year-old man with apparent cuts to his body, including his throat. Before being taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, the injured man named Fleming as his attacker. Police found Fleming near Otis Road in Barrington Hills and arrested him.

Fleming is a known acquaintance to the 87-year-old, according to the news release. His last known residence was in Oak Park, police said.

The elderly man was stabilized, and his condition was not immediately known.

Police said in the release that the incident appears to be isolated, and there is no immediate threat to the community.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Barrington Barrington Hills Communities Crime Hoffman Estates News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company