Hoffman Estates police: Man charged with attempted murder of 87-year-old acquaintance

Michael Fleming

A man has been charged with the attempted murder of an 87-year-old man, Hoffman Estates police said Saturday.

Michael Fleming, 35, also has been charged with aggravated battery to a person over the age of 60, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, police said in a news release.

Hoffman Estates police responded to a report of a fight in the 3500 block of Hillside Court at about 3:39 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers found the 87-year-old man with apparent cuts to his body, including his throat. Before being taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, the injured man named Fleming as his attacker. Police found Fleming near Otis Road in Barrington Hills and arrested him.

Fleming is a known acquaintance to the 87-year-old, according to the news release. His last known residence was in Oak Park, police said.

The elderly man was stabilized, and his condition was not immediately known.

Police said in the release that the incident appears to be isolated, and there is no immediate threat to the community.