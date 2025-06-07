Family-friendly pride parade fills Elgin streets
The third annual Elgin Pride Parade & Festival filled the streets Saturday as the parade kicked off at Riverside Drive and at Prairie and danced down Grove Street to Festival Park.
The parade brought smiles to the thousands in attendance.
According to the Elgin Pride website, more than 4,000 community members attended in 2023, and more than 1,500 partied through the rain during the 2024 festival and parade.
The goal for the festival and parade is to provide a safe, inclusive, family-friendly environment accessible to all who would like to attend in downtown Elgin.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.