Family-friendly pride parade fills Elgin streets

Posted June 07, 2025 2:54 pm
The third annual Elgin Pride Parade & Festival filled the streets Saturday as the parade kicked off at Riverside Drive and at Prairie and danced down Grove Street to Festival Park.

The parade brought smiles to the thousands in attendance.

According to the Elgin Pride website, more than 4,000 community members attended in 2023, and more than 1,500 partied through the rain during the 2024 festival and parade.

The goal for the festival and parade is to provide a safe, inclusive, family-friendly environment accessible to all who would like to attend in downtown Elgin.

  Stacey Shah of Elgin shares a laugh as she makes bubbles during the Elgin Pride Parade Saturday in Elgin. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com
  The Belong Pride Color Guard marches down Grove Street during the Elgin Pride Parade Saturday in Elgin. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com
  Erin O’Shea of Batavia gives Leo Martinez, 3, of Elgin a high-five during the Elgin Pride Parade Saturday in Elgin. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com
  Jose Hernandez of Elgin and his son Ezra, 3, attempt to dodge an cloud of bubbles as they walk in the Elgin Pride Parade Saturday in Elgin. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com
