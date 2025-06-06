advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Rosemont buys former Ram restaurant building for $2.5 million

Posted June 06, 2025 9:02 pm
Christopher Placek
 

Rosemont has acquired a Higgins Road commercial building that once included the Ram Restaurant & Brewery in hopes of finding a new owner and filling the vacant space.

The village board this week agreed to pay $2.5 million for the single-story, 16,246-square-foot retail building at 9500-9520 W. Higgins Road, where Ram and a Starbucks location closed during the pandemic, but where a Cilantro Taco Grill and FedEx office remain open.

The purchase from GLIC Real Estate Holding comes after the bank took control of the property by inking a warranty deed in lieu of foreclosure with former owner CAS Rosemont Properties in 2020, Cook County property records show.

Village officials say they want to hold onto the property temporarily and resell to a new owner.

“We don’t intend to own all of this forever,” said Mayor Brad Stephens. “We intend to sell it sooner rather than later.”

Ram — a popular spot for pregame and postgame food and drinks to or from the Allstate Arena — closed in 2020. The Washington-based restaurant chain shuttered locations in Schaumburg and Wheeling in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

A brochure from a real estate broker that was marketing the property — which listed a $3.7 million asking price — noted the location includes a former restaurant with patio, and may be an “ideal space for (a) national coffee shop.”

But Stephens said the empty Ram and Starbucks spaces could be well-suited for other commercial uses too.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Business Commercial Real Estate Communities Dining Entertainment News Real Estate Rosemont
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company