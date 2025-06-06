advertisement
News

Naper Settlement introduces new interactive AI ‘Thresher Experience’ exhibit

Posted June 06, 2025 2:48 pm
By

Naper Settlement is introducing the new “Thresher Experience” exhibit to the public, bringing to life a 1912 Wood Brothers Threshing Machine.

The exhibit, which opened this spring for field trips, features digital interactive technology and artificial intelligence bringing Naperville’s agricultural history to life.

The “Thresher Experience” tells the story of harvesting grain in the early 20th century. The exhibit animates how the machine works through projection onto the surface of the machine. Visitors can see the operations of the thresher and the mechanics used to separate grain from chaff historically in Naperville.

The exhibit also allows visitors to interact with digital characters who offer an engaging and immersive look into Naperville's farming history through holographic and AI technology. The characters each have their own backstory related to the agricultural history of Naperville, and are equipped to answer any guest questions.

The threshing machine itself was used by Naperville area families in the past, specifically the Hageman family. The artifact was donated several years ago, but just recently moved into the museum’s new Herman and Anna Hageman Memorial Thresher Hall and put on display.

Dr. Larry Hageman, grew up in Naperville on a dairy farm, and is excited to see the new exhibit honor the history of Naperville, and his family.

“The ‘Thresher Experience’ tells the story of harvesting from a simple, labor-intensive sickle to a modern combine and provides an example to visitors of what can be achieved with critical thought and engineering and why this process is still very important to modern agriculture,” Hageman said. “I hope this experience also helps inspire students to pursue future careers in all related aspects and potential fields of study in modern agriculture.”

The “Thresher Experience” is included in museum general admission.

  A new interactive AI exhibit on threshers at Naper Settlement in Naperville allows visitors to learn about farming when the city was first founded. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com
