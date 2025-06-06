Three charged in armed robbery shooting near Aurora

Three men have been charged with armed robbery in connection with a shooting Monday evening near Aurora.

Ellis Pryor

Demeir Miller

Ellis Pryor, 20, of the 1700 block of Molitor Road, Aurora; Demeir L. Miller, 23, of the 800 block of May Street, Aurora; and Francis Whitaker, 21, of the 800 block of Konen Avenue in unincorporated Aurora, are charged with armed robbery with a weapon, armed robbery — discharge of a weapon causing great bodily harm, aggravated battery, armed violence, aggravated unlawful restraint, mob action, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful restraint, according to a press release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

Francis Whitaker

Whitaker was arrested on Tuesday, Miller on Wednesday and Pryor on Thursday.

The robbery happened around 6:36 p.m. in the 800 block of Konen. Authorities said a red Mitsubishi Outlander stopped. Three people then approached the vehicle and demanded the driver give them money and a cellphone.

The new release said Pryor was the shooter.

The man was treated and released at a hospital.

Whitaker is being detained pretrial. Information about Miller and Pryor’s detention status was not available early Friday afternoon.

Sheriff Ron Hain gave credit to the Aurora Police Department and the federal Department of Homeland Security for providing information and support.