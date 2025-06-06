Man faces sentencing for 2021 Round Lake bank robbery

The Lake County Attorney’s Office said Francisco Martinez, 32, entered a First Midwest Bank branch in Round Lake on Dec. 20, 2021, and handed a teller a folded piece of paper that read, “40k, 30 seconds, no tricks, go now.” He then raised his shirt, demonstrating what appeared to be a firearm tucked into his waistband. Martinez also briefly grabbed a customer and threatened to take her with him from the bank. All of Martinez’s demands were met, and he fled the bank with cash in hand.

He was arrested in June 2022 and has remained in custody since then. Martinez committed the robbery while on court-supervised release following a prior bank robbery conviction.

Martinez faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison. A District Judge set his sentencing for Aug. 29.