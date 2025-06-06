Two new entertainment venues open at Bell Works in Hoffman Estates

The entertainment venue Game Night Out opened its second Chicago-area location at Bell Works Chicagoland in Hoffman Estates last month. Courtesy of Game Night Out

Swing Loose Indoor Golf and Game Night Out are a pair of entertainment venues that opened last month at Bell Works Chicagoland in Hoffman Estates.

A rebranded dining venue and a purveyor of Indonesian goods will soon join them at the self-described “metroburb.”

With construction of 164 townhouse units underway just outside, they’re among a wave of tenants bringing the redevelopment of the east side of the 1.65-million-square-foot former AT&T headquarters building to the brink of capacity.

Swing Loose’s second location is its first in the Chicago area, occupying 5,144 square feet and accommodating up to 90 guests. Designed for both serious practice and casual play, it features six hitting bays equipped with TrackMan simulators, offering virtual recreations of more than 350 real golf courses. The brand’s other location is Bell Works New Jersey.

Swing Loose Indoor Golf opened its first Chicago-area location in May at Bell Works Chicagoland in Hoffman Estates. Courtesy of Bell Works Chicagoland

“Bell Works offers the kind of energy, community, and versatility we look for, allowing us to create a space that’s not just about golf, but about connection, celebration and meaningful experiences,” co-owner Peter Myers said in a statement. “We’re excited to bring that spirit to Hoffman Estates.”

Game Night Out, a host-guided entertainment venue designed for private group experiences ranging from social outings and birthday parties to corporate team-building events also opened their doors.

The company’s second Chicago-area site spans more than 3,200 square feet and can accommodate up to 60 guests. The space blends the city’s modern loft aesthetic with warm and welcoming elements that have been tailored to the suburbs.

Brothers Aaron and Brandon Mojica have opened their second Game Night Out location, and the first outside Chicago, at Bell Works Chicagoland in Hoffman Estates. Courtesy of Game Night Out

A large and immersive party game, Game Night Out features a rotating series of original challenges created by co-founders and brothers Aaron and Brandon Mojica. Guests compete in teams through multiple rounds, earning points along the way. The games range from trivia and clue-giving challenges to guessing games and light skill-based activities. Details are kept secret until game day, allowing each visit to be a surprising shared adventure.

“Hoffman Estates is an exciting new chapter for Game Night Out, allowing us to bring our unique brand of celebration back to the Northwest suburbs where we grew up,” the brothers said in a statement. “This move is more than just an expansion, it’s a meaningful milestone as we reconnect with the community that helped shape us.”

Swing Loose Indoor Golf is among the new entertainment venues at the Bell Works Chicagoland redevelopment of the former AT&T headquarters in Hoffman Estates. Courtesy of Bell Works Chicagoland

LeGenda, an authentic Indonesian goods shop, will hold a grand opening celebration for its flagship location at Bell Works from 5 to 7:30 p.m. next Thursday.

The event will feature an opening parade with traditional Indonesian costumes, a ribbon-cutting, an interactive Angklung performance and a traditional Batik workshop where attendees can learn to make Batik cloth. Other activities will include children’s games and a kids’ Batik class while authentic Indonesian bites and sample products will be available for tasting.

Bell Market, a renovation and rebranding of the earlier dining venue World’s Fair, will celebrate its grand opening on Monday, June 23.

New entertainment, dining and retail tenants are both freshly arrived and on the way at Bell Works Chicagoland in Hoffman Estates. Photo courtesy of Bell Works Chicagoland