Man dies in Aurora crash
A person died in a crash Wednesday morning on Butterfield Road in Aurora.
Police say the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near Eola Road. A red Saturn SUV, driven by a 19-year-old man, hit a semitractor-trailer truck just east of Hedge Row Drive. A third vehicle was also involved.
Occupants of all three vehicles were injured. The driver of the Saturn was pronounced dead an hour later at Rush-Copley Medical Center.
