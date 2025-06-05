Man dies in Aurora crash

A person died in a crash Wednesday morning on Butterfield Road in Aurora.

Police say the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near Eola Road. A red Saturn SUV, driven by a 19-year-old man, hit a semitractor-trailer truck just east of Hedge Row Drive. A third vehicle was also involved.

Occupants of all three vehicles were injured. The driver of the Saturn was pronounced dead an hour later at Rush-Copley Medical Center.