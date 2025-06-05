Lake County PrideFest returns for fifth year Saturday

The fifth annual Lake County PrideFest celebrating Pride Month will take place Saturday at the Round Lake Beach Cultural & Civic Center. Courtesy of LGBTQ+ Center Lake County

The fifth annual Lake County PrideFest will be held from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Round Lake Beach Cultural & Civic Center.

What began as a small gathering of 350 people during the pandemic has grown into Lake County's largest pride-based event, now expecting 3,000 to 4,000 attendees with 125 exhibitors. The free, family-friendly festival is presented by Old National Bank, ComEd, American Place Casino and Advocate Health Care.

“PrideFest has grown into a cherished summer tradition, rooted in love, safety and connection,” said Kristal Larson, executive director of The LGBTQ+ Center Lake County, which is holding the event and partnering with the village of Round Lake Beach.

The entertainment will include Season 6 “The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula” finalist Auntie Heroine and Grammy-nominated children's artist Nanny Nikki.

Additional attractions include several food trucks, a beer and beverage tent hosted by Grayslake's Black Lung Brewing, and a craft and artisan market.

As the LGBTQ+ Center Lake County's largest fundraiser, proceeds support the organization's peer-led support groups, name change assistance program and help community members afford prescription medications.

For more information, visit www.lgbtqlc.com.