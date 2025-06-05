advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Lake County PrideFest returns for fifth year Saturday

Posted June 05, 2025 4:56 pm
Steve Zalusky
 

The fifth annual Lake County PrideFest will be held from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Round Lake Beach Cultural & Civic Center.

What began as a small gathering of 350 people during the pandemic has grown into Lake County's largest pride-based event, now expecting 3,000 to 4,000 attendees with 125 exhibitors. The free, family-friendly festival is presented by Old National Bank, ComEd, American Place Casino and Advocate Health Care.

“PrideFest has grown into a cherished summer tradition, rooted in love, safety and connection,” said Kristal Larson, executive director of The LGBTQ+ Center Lake County, which is holding the event and partnering with the village of Round Lake Beach.

The entertainment will include Season 6 “The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula” finalist Auntie Heroine and Grammy-nominated children's artist Nanny Nikki.

Additional attractions include several food trucks, a beer and beverage tent hosted by Grayslake's Black Lung Brewing, and a craft and artisan market.

As the LGBTQ+ Center Lake County's largest fundraiser, proceeds support the organization's peer-led support groups, name change assistance program and help community members afford prescription medications.

For more information, visit www.lgbtqlc.com.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Counties Lake County News Round Lake Beach
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company