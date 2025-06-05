Milwaukee pair charged with identity theft in Round Lake

A pair of Milwaukee residents face five felony charges each stemming from an investigation into identity theft in Round Lake, authorities said Thursday.

Damion Payne, 30, and Jonica Cateriano, 55, are charged with three counts of identity theft, one count of theft and one count of obstruction of justice, Round Lake police said.

Police said they received a fraud complaint Saturday about someone unauthorized ordering a replacement debit card tied to the victim’s bank account.

Detectives tracked the package with the help of a local bank and delivery service, and while conducting surveillance in the 1900 block of Greenleaf Court, saw item being delivered.

Soon after, Payne and Cateriano arrived and took the package from the porch, police said. Detectives and officers later stopped their vehicle and arrested the pair, according to police.