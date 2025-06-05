Man faces murder charges after beating in West Dundee

Kyle Blits

A man is charged with murdering a man in West Dundee by beating him.

Kyle Blits, 34, is accused of killing Thomas Hanetho, 65, of Hampshire.

The incident happened on April 22, according to an April 23 press release from West Dundee police.

Hanetho died of his injuries on May 1 at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The cause was complications of blunt force trauma to his head, according to the medical examiner’s office. The office said the incident happened on the 400 block of South Third Street in West Dundee.

The murder charge was filed on May 8.

Police said they responded to the Third Street home for a report of a man beating two other men. The caller said Blits had punched him and was beating Hanetho, the caller’s father.

Police say Blits was the roommate of the caller, and Hanetho was a guest at the house. Court records list Blits as having a Streamwood address.

The first-degree murder charges allege that he beat Hanetho about the head and body. He is also charged with aggravated battery of a person 60 or older, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm to a person 60 or older.

In addition, Blits is charged with criminal damage to property and criminal trespassing at an address in the 600 block of South Seventh Street, West Dundee; criminal trespass at an address in the 700 block of Strom Drive, West Dundee; and domestic battery.

Blits was initially given pretrial release on the aggravated battery charges, but that was revoked on April 29 when a judge ruled he had violated the conditions of his release by returning to the address.

On Thursday, Blits’ attorney said that was related to Blits going there to retrieve his belongings.

A prosecutor on Thursday sought to have Blits detained on the murder charges.