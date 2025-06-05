Man charged in 2023 Elgin murder

Brandon C. Franklin

Elgin police have arrested a man on charges of first-degree murder.

Brandon C. Franklin, 18, of the 1100 block of East 159th Place, South Holland, was arrested Tuesday, according to an Elgin Police Department jail log.

Elgin police and the Kane County state's attorney's office did not answer questions or provide details about the case on Thursday. Spokesmen for both said they would put out a news release on Friday.

The Kane County Circuit Court Clerk’s website indicates the incident happened on March 16, 2023. According to the website, Franklin appeared in first-appearance court Wednesday, and his pretrial detention hearing will resume Friday.

On March 16, 2023, Elgin police posted a news release on Facebook saying they were investigating a death in the 1100 block of Fairwood Drive, where a 40-year-old man had been shot in the abdomen.