One killed in Waukegan motorcycle crash Tuesday

One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in Waukegan on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to Route 120 and Greenleaf Street for a single motorcycle crash, according to a press release from the Lake County Coroner’s Office. Upon arrival, crews found the driver, Dustin Humphrey, 44, of Winthrop Harbor, ejected from his motorcycle.

Humphrey was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. An autopsy was conducted on Wednesday, and preliminary results indicate Humphrey died from blunt force injuries as a result of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Waukegan Police Department.