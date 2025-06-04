No charges in death of boy hit by relative’s car

No criminal charges will be filed against the person who hit and killed a 5-year-old boy in the driveway of his St. Charles home.

Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser announced her decision Wednesday.

The boy was hit around 5:09 p.m. on May 27 at a house in the 4000 block of Royal Fox Drive. He was pronounced dead at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.

The driver of the vehicle, who is an immediate relative, cooperated with the investigation, according to a press release from Mosser and St. Charles police.

The release did not identify the boy or the driver. It also did not say how the accident happened.

“This was a heartbreaking and tragic accident that has devastated a family and deeply affected the community,” Mosser said in the press release. “After a comprehensive review of the evidence, it is clear that this was not the result of criminal conduct, recklessness, or negligence.”