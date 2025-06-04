Making a splash: Ducks land in downtown Naperville

Painted ducks adorn downtown Naperville for the annual summer art installation from the Downtown Naperville Alliance. Courtesy of the Downtown Naperville Alliance

If it looks like a duck and is painted, chances are you are in downtown Naperville.

The decorative ducks made their debut this week as part of the Downtown Naperville Alliance’s annual summer sculpture series. This year’s exhibit features 18 ducks scattered throughout the downtown district.

“It’s a fun, animated way to bring people downtown,” said Katie Wood, executive director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance.

The downtown group has organized the summer sculpture series for more than a decade. Past exhibits have included dogs, bears, trains, cars, hearts and whimsical bugs.

As in past exhibits, this year’s ducks are decked out in an artful display of local scenery or other themes.

“They’re all very clever and beautifully painted,” Wood said.

In addition to the sculptures, this year the Downtown Naperville Alliance is partnering with Positively Naperville and Castle Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram to bring back the Riverwalk Rubber Duck Race on Friday.

Wood said the race has not taken place since the COVID pandemic.

At 11 a.m. Friday, hundreds of rubber ducks will be dumped into the DuPage River to “race” to the finish line. The Downtown Naperville Alliance has 2,000 ducks available to purchase for the race at $10 each, three for $25 or 15 for $100.

Proceeds from the race will benefit the Naperville Riverwalk Foundation.

Each duck is assigned a number and prizes will be awarded for the top three finishers.

Downtown guests can also participate in a scavenger hunt and search for smaller versions of painted ducks hidden inside various shops or businesses. Participants must locate 20 of the 50 hidden ducks to be entered for a chance to win a prize.

“(The businesses) have done some neat things to jump into the fun,” Wood said of the hidden ducks.

Tickets for the duck race and a scavenger hunt form can be found at downtownnaperville.com.

People can vote for their favorite painted duck sculpture by visiting the group’s website.

Doc Duck, designed by the DRAW Club from North Central College, is one of 18 ducks on display throughout downtown Naperville this summer. It is near Van Buren Avenue and Main Street. Alicia Fabbre/For the Daily Herald