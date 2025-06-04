Aurora Farmers Market, the oldest in Illinois, opens for its 114th season Saturday

The Aurora Farmers Market returns for its 114th season on Saturday. Courtesy of the Aurora Farmers Market

Illinois’ oldest farmers market will open for its 114th season Saturday in Aurora.

Vendors from across the state will offer fresh produce, baked goods, artisan items and more at the downtown market at 65 S. Water St., while a number of food trucks and pop-up coffee vendors will provide dining options for shoppers.

The Aurora Farmers Market runs from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays downtown through Oct. 4. A Wednesday edition will open at a yet unannounced location on the city’s west side beginning July 2.

“We are so excited to kick off our 114th season,” market manager Felicia Freitag said in a press release. “We have a new layout this year that will help us fit up to 75 vendors — more than we’ve ever had at the Water Street Square location.”

The Sprouts Club at the Aurora Farmers Market is a free entertainment and activity hub for children that will promote sustainability, farming and produce knowledge. Courtesy of the Aurora Farmers Market

New this year is the Sprouts Club, a free entertainment and activity hub for children that runs from 9 to 11 a.m. Activities will promote sustainability, creativity and farming and produce knowledge. They also will give children the opportunity to socialize.

Children can receive a stamp in their Sprouts Club activity booklet each week and a $5 Sprout Token for use on fruits and vegetables. After five stamps, kids can pick out a special prize.

The market will continue to partner with LinkUp Illinois, allowing Link card users to double their link funds and receive tokens and vouchers — redeemable with eligible vendors at the farmers market.