Rolling Meadows man charged in West Ridge crash that killed 14-year-old boy

Posted June 04, 2025 7:18 pm
By Sun-Times wire

A Rolling Meadows man was accused of reckless homicide in a traffic crash that left a 14-year-old boy dead.

William Andrade, 26, was arrested Monday in the 6300 block of North Albany Avenue and charged with a felony count of reckless homicide, Chicago police said.

Andrade was identified as the driver of a yellow Ford Taurus that blew past a stop sign and crashed into an Acura carrying 14-year-old Danial Dadako and his family in the 6300 block of North Albany Avenue just after midnight Jan. 30, officials said.

Danial, who was in the rear passenger seat of the SUV, suffered “body trauma” and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was in critical condition, police said. He was pronounced dead at 3 p.m. Feb. 2.

Read the full story at chicago.suntimes.com.

