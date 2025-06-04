Rolling Meadows man charged in West Ridge crash that killed 14-year-old boy

A wrecked black vehicle is what remains of a Jan. 30 crash that resulted in the death of a 14-year-old boy in the 6300 block of North Albany Avenue in the West Ridge neighborhood. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times file

A Rolling Meadows man was accused of reckless homicide in a traffic crash that left a 14-year-old boy dead.

William Andrade, 26, was arrested Monday in the 6300 block of North Albany Avenue and charged with a felony count of reckless homicide, Chicago police said.

Andrade was identified as the driver of a yellow Ford Taurus that blew past a stop sign and crashed into an Acura carrying 14-year-old Danial Dadako and his family in the 6300 block of North Albany Avenue just after midnight Jan. 30, officials said.

Danial, who was in the rear passenger seat of the SUV, suffered “body trauma” and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was in critical condition, police said. He was pronounced dead at 3 p.m. Feb. 2.

