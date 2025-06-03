United celebrates, American sues as city updates gate allocation at O’Hare

United Airlines is set to receive five more gates at O’Hare International Airport, a move that has American Airlines suing the city of Chicago. Daily Herald File Photo

United Airlines is celebrating more gates at O’Hare International Airport, even as competitor American Airlines is in court trying to reverse that win for its competitor.

The Chicago Department of Aviation recently updated its gate allocation at O’Hare, which is based on carriers’ historical activity at the airport, officials said.

United expects to gain five more gates while American anticipates it will lose four.

“We are pleased that United's strong growth and long-standing commitment to our hometown hub of O'Hare has been rightfully recognized through this process, and we look forward to utilizing the new gates we earned,” the airline said in a statement.

United has made significant investments at O’Hare by growing its fleet, team and operations, “flying more seats from Chicago than we have in the past 20 years” this summer.

“To support that growth, we recently hired more than 2,000 new local employees,” the statement reads.

The gate changes would go into effect on Oct. 1, but American has sued the city claiming it breached a 2018 agreement by initiating a gate redistribution that would help United, hurt American, and stifle competition.

“The Chicago Department of Aviation’s premature trigger of the gate reallocation at Chicago O’Hare International Airport upsets the competitive balance at O’Hare, especially at a time when American is operating its biggest summer on record with 25% more seats compared to last year and the addition of 18 new destinations for customers to enjoy in 2025,” an AA spokesperson said.

“Chicago customers and local businesses benefit from competition at O’Hare, as two competing airlines bring more extensive flight schedules and lower fares to the region.”

CDA leaders said they would start meeting with airlines this week to ensure gate transitions are seamless, with no disruption to passengers.

Here’s a look at the city’s final gate layout:

• Air Canada: One gate at Concourse E in Terminal 2.

• Alaska Airlines: One gate at Concourse G in Terminal 3.

• American Airlines: 59 gates across Concourses G, H, K and L in Terminal 3.

• Delta Air Lines: Seven gates at Concourse M in Terminal 5.

• JetBlue: One gate at Concourse G.

• Southwest Airlines: Three gates at Concourse M.

• Spirit Airlines: Four gates at Concourse G.

• United Airlines: 95 gates across Concourses B, C, E, F and G in Terminals 1, 2 and 3.

• The city has 28 common-use gates for domestic and international flights, with 21 of them at Concourse M and seven in Concourse G.