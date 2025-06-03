advertisement
Local Politics

Des Plaines council reverses course, approves plans for supported living facility

Posted June 03, 2025 10:46 am
Russell Lissau
 

The Des Plaines City Council has reversed course and approved a plan for a supported living center on the suburb’s east side.

Heritage Woods of Des Plaines is proposed for vacant land at 2200 E. Golf Road, in the 1st Ward. The target clientele will be people 65 and older who are ambulatory but require help with routine activities, such as cooking, bathing or dressing.

Supported living facilities offer similar services as assisted living centers but also provide financial aid through Medicaid and other programs.

A team of investors working as a limited liability company called Des Plaines Supportive Living intends to build a four-story facility with 150 units. The intended construction site is vacant but once had been occupied by United Stationers, a business that closed in 2007. A building there was demolished in 2009.

After a lengthy presentation and discussion during the May 5 council meeting, the council voted 6-2 to deny a permit for an assisted living facility and a request to establish a planned unit development on the site. Some council members voiced concern about the facility’s proposed appearance and its impact on the fire department’s workload.

But two weeks later, the council voted to reconsider that decision at a future meeting, and it did so Monday night.

The investors sweetened their proposal by adjusting the materials for the proposed facade and by pledging to donate $200,000 to the city for the purchase of a new ambulance, related equipment or programs.

Second Ward Alderman Colt Moylan was among the council members who spoke in favor of the proposal Monday, calling it “an enhancement to the area.” He thanked the company behind the plan for its promised investment in the city.

Third Ward Alderman Sean Oskerka said he was glad to see city officials and the Heritage Woods team were able to work out their differences.

