Things to do June 6-12: Cream of Wheaton, St. Sophia Greek Fest, Global Arts Festival, Libertyville Days and more

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com, May 30, 2024 Timmy Krusko gets started on a huge cotton candy treat during last year’s Cream of Wheaton in downtown Wheaton.

Starts Before Friday

STC Live!: 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, June 4-13, in downtown St. Charles. Live entertainment from local singer/songwriters and small groups at different St. Charles businesses. On 1st Street Plaza, 29 S. First St.: Nicole Devine & Corey Marshall on Wednesday, 13 Days on Friday, and Grant Milliren Duo and Leslie Hunt on Wednesday, June 11. At Pollyanna Brewing, 106 S. Riverside Ave.: Magoo on Wednesday. At the Filling Station Pub, 300 W. Main St.: Shea Marie on Friday. At Tap House Grill, 3341 W. Main St.: Andi Balloun on June 13. Free. stcalliance.org/stclive.

North Shore 15th Annual Chamber Music Festival: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, June 4, 6 and 7, at the Village Church of Northbrook, 1300 Shermer Road, Northbrook. Preconcert performance showcasing young musicians from The Betty Haag Academy of Music at 6 p.m. Friday. $15-$55 for one night, $20-$100 for two nights, $30-$130 for three nights. nscmf.org.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com, May 30, 2024 Carnival rides and games draw crowds during last year’s Cream of Wheaton.

Cream of Wheaton: 4-10 p.m. Thursday, June 5; 4-11 p.m. Friday, June 6; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 7; and 1-8 p.m. Sunday, June 8, at Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., and in downtown Wheaton. Live entertainment, carnival, beer garden, food vendors, arts and craft fair, business expo and kids’ activities. Cosley Zoo Run for the Animals 5K/10K at 7:30 a.m. and Kids Half-Mile at 8:45 a.m. Saturday. Music lineup: Thursday: Mixtape Collective from 6-7:15 p.m. and Kaleidoscope Eyes from 8-9:30 p.m.; Friday: Phase 5 from 4-5:15 p.m., Wheaton Dad Band from 6-7:15 p.m. and Boy Band Night from 8-9:30 p.m.; Saturday: Chemically Imbalanced from 2-3:15 p.m., Liquidated Damages from 4-5:15 p.m., Vital Signs from 6-7:15 p.m. and Hi Infidelity from 8-9:30 p.m.; and Sunday: Nite Hawks from noon to 1 p.m., Common Area Maintenance from 1:45-3 p.m., Banned Joe from 3:45-5 p.m.; and The Throwbacks from 5:45-7 p.m. Free. wheatonparkdistrict.com/events/cream-of-wheaton.

Friday, June 6

St. Charles Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 6, outside Baker Memorial United Methodist Church, Fourth Avenue and Main Street, St. Charles. Featuring meat, eggs, cheese, breads, sweets, honey, microgreens, mushrooms and more. facebook.com/STCFarmersMarket.

Fun Day In The Park: 10-11 a.m. Friday, June 6, at Seascape Family Aquatic Center, 1300 Moon Lake Blvd., Hoffman Estates. Barefoot Hawaiian will perform. Free. heparks.org.

Summer Kickoff Celebration: 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, June 6, at Prairie Patch Play Area, 1000 W. Lincoln Ave., Wheaton. Celebrate the start of summer at Lincoln Marsh with activities, crafts and open play. Free. Registration encouraged at lincolnmarsh.org.

Aurora’s Pride flag-raising ceremony: 11 a.m. to noon Friday, June 6, at One Aurora Plaza, 8 E. Galena, Aurora. The city celebrates its diverse community with special ceremonies. aurora-il.org/2413/Flag-Raisings.

Winnetka Children’s Fair: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 6, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 7, at Village Green, 525 Maple St., Winnetka. Hot dogs and treats, games, and pony, camel and carnival rides and more. For ticket information, visit winnetkacommunitynurseryschool.org/about-the-fair.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church in Elgin will hold its annual Greek Fest Friday through Sunday, June 6-8.

St. Sophia Greek Fest: Noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 6-7, and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, June 8, at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, 525 Church Road, Elgin. Authentic Greek entrées and sweets, Greek beer, Mediterranean wine and the Village Squire Mai Tai. Music lineup: on Friday, The Hellenic 5 Greek Band and Brass From the Past; on Saturday, Terran’s Greek Band and Jonny Lyons and the Pride; and on Sunday, Greek music and dancing. Marketplace features crafts, jewelry, books, icons, clothing and more. Free. stsophiagreekfest.com.

Children’s Old-Fashioned Fun & Games: 1-3 p.m. Friday, June 6, at Lords Park Zoo, 325 Hiawatha Drive, Elgin. The Elgin Historical Society’s staff and volunteers lead participants in old-fashioned lawn games. Kids 3-8 can make a toy to bring home. elginil.gov.

Downtown Elgin Market: 3-8 p.m. Friday, June 6, on South Riverside Drive, Elgin. Farmers, makers, live music, Sip N’ Shop, kids’ activities. Dog-friendly. LINK Matching program. downtownelgin.com/market.

Moose Cruise Nights: 4-8 p.m. Friday, June 6, in the show lot at Warren and Forest avenues in Downers Grove. Classic cars on display, including vintage muscle cars, hot rods, convertibles and classics. Concessions available. $10 per car donation requested; all donations support that week’s nonprofit. Free. dgmoose.net/moose-cruise-night.

West Dundee French Market: 4-8 p.m. Friday, June 6, at The Pump House, 98 Oregon Ave., West Dundee. A mixed market offering fresh produce, honey, greens, soaps, breads, cheeses, flowers, artwork, wearables and more. wdundee.org.

20th annual Roselle Cruise Nights: 5-9 p.m. Friday, June 6, at the American Legion Hall, 344 E. Maple, Roselle. Rick Lindy & the Wild Ones will perform. Free. cruiseroselle.com.

Glen Ellyn Family Bingo Night: 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 6, at Ackerman Sports & Fitness Center, 800 St. Charles Road, Glen Ellyn. Drop in for bingo, pizza and prizes. All ages; kids younger than 15 must be accompanied by an adult. $1 per card. gepark.org.

Kick-Off to Summer Carnival: 5-10 p.m. Friday, June 6; 1-10 p.m. Saturday, June 7; and 1-8 p.m. Sunday, June 8, in the Highwood Metra Station Parking Lot, Highwood. Carnival rides and games, an adult beverage booth and more. Unlimited ride $30 wristbands available for 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; $35 wristbands for 5:30-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. celebratehighwood.org.

MainStreet Libertyville’s First Fridays: 5-9 p.m. Friday, June 6, on Main Street in Libertyville. Music, refreshments and more. Free. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Bitter Jester Music Festival: 5:30-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, June 6-7 and 13-14, at Port Clinton Square, 600 Central Ave., Highland Park. Family-friendly concert series showcases emerging artists vying for cash prizes. A winner is selected at each of the four Preliminary Concerts and four Wild Cards are chosen at the end of the summer by festival producers. The eight acts then compete at a grand finale concert. Free. bitterjesterfoundation.org/bitter-jester-music-festival-info.

Friday Night Live: 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, June 6, at the Main Street train station in downtown Downers Grove. Loft Lizards will perform. Full schedule at downtowndg.org.

Rolling Meadows Block Party: 6-10 p.m. Friday, June 6, on Central Road in front of Rolling Meadows High School, 2901 Central Road, Rolling Meadows. Food trucks, public safety vehicle show, market vendors, police dog demo, kiddie train rides, kids’ activities and more. Music by Oh Yes! and Esso Funk. Free. cityrm.org.

First Friday Summer Dances: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, June 6, at Schaumburg’s Towne Square, 200 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg. Dance lessons by Schaumburg Arthur Murray Dance Studio from 6:30-7:30 p.m.; live music and dancing from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Free. parkfun.com.

Hawthorn Woods Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, June 6, at Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Save the Clocktower will perform. Free. vhw.org.

Inaugural Elmhurst History Museum Concert: 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 6, at Elmhurst History Museum, 120 E. Park Ave., Elmhurst. A ribbon-cutting for the opening of the museum’s new outdoor public performance space and a performance by Elmhurst Symphony Orchestra musicians. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and coolers. Free. elmhursthistory.org.

MCCD First Friday Concert: 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, June 6, at the Lost Valley Visitor Center patio, Route 31 and Harts Road, Ringwood. Jaik Willis performs. Bring a picnic dinner. Kids 13 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Free. mccdistrict.org.

Glen Ellyn Teen Splash Bash: 7:30-9 p.m. Friday, June 6, at Sunset Pool, 483 Fairview Ave., Glen Ellyn. Pool party with games and swimming for teens 10-14. Adults must be present for check-in and checkout. $10-$15. Register at gepark.org/register.

Jeremy Piven: 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, June 6, at The Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield Ave., Chicago. Stand-up comedy. Tickets start at $47.89. jamusa.com.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series — Main Stage Concerts: 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 6, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Libido Funk Circus will perform. Bring blankets or lawn chairs. Free. palatineparks.org/sounds-of-summer.

Elgin Summer Movies in the Park: Dusk Friday, June 6, at Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave., Elgin. “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” starts at dusk. Test out your jungle survival skills with rock climbing, ax throwing and an obstacle course. Concessions available from local nonprofits. Free. elginil.gov.

Moonlight Movies: 8:30-10 p.m. Friday, June 6, at First Division Museum Military Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Concessions and adult beverages for sale. Watch “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” at sunset. $6 per car. cantigny.org/event.

Westmont Movie Under the Stars: 8:30-11 p.m. Friday, June 6, at Ty Warner Park, 800 Blackhawk Drive, Westmont. Watch the 2024 film “If” by John Krasinski. Concessions available. Bring blankets and chairs. Free. westmontparks.org.

Saturday, June 7

Naperville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays, June 7 through Oct. 25, in the Fifth Avenue Station parking lot, 200 E. Fifth Ave., Naperville. Locally grown food, breads, sweets and an array of products. facebook.com/NapervilleFarmersMarket/.

Cosley Zoo Run for the Animals 5K/10K: 7:30 a.m. Saturday, June 7, at Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. 5K/10K starts at 7:30 a.m. and Kids Half Mile for kids 4-10 at 8:45 a.m. 10K is $45 or $50 on race day, 5K is $40-$45, kids’ half-mile is $20-$25. Register: wheatonparkdistrict.com.

Batavia Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 7, on North River Street, between Wilson and Spring streets, Batavia. Produce, baked goods, plants, honey and related farm products. Vendors must grow, harvest and/or produce at least 75% of market products. An evening market will be held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 11. downtownbatavia.com/farmers-market.

Fishing Derby: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, June 7, at Plum Grove Reservoir, on the Harper College campus, 1200 W. Algonquin Road, Palatine. Learn how to fish. Registration is $5 at the event. palatineparks.org.

Grayslake Arts Festival and Wine Tasting: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 7, on Whitney Street in downtown Grayslake. Over 30 art vendors and area wineries will be on hand. Wine tasting from noon to 3 p.m. Performances from L-Theory Collective at 10 a.m., Dance Connection at 11 a.m. and Chapin Jazz Studio at noon. Free admission; wine tasting $30. grayslakevillagecenter.com/event-calendar/arts-festival-wine-tasting-2025.

Huntley Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 7, along Coral Street, Huntley. Fresh produce, artisanal crafts and treats from regional vendors. huntley.il.us.

Wheaton French Market: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 7, at Main and Liberty streets, Wheaton. Outdoor market offering fresh produce, flowers, handcrafted goods, specialty foods, jewelry, crafts, baked goods and more. bensidounusa.com/wheaton.

Mid-American Canoe & Kayak Race: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 7. Race starts from two locations: 10-mile race at 8:30 a.m. from Mount St. Mary’s Park on Route 31 in St. Charles and 6-mile race at 10:30 a.m. launching from the Batavia VFW. Both end at McCullough Park in Aurora for a postrace party featuring food, music, vendor booths and an awards ceremony. Canoe/kayak race for paddlers of all ages and abilities features nine canoe divisions, seven kayak divisions and an open (noncompetitive) division. Fees vary. Register online by 9 a.m. June 4 at foxvalleyparkdistrict.org or at the Prisco Community Center, 150 W. Illinois Ave., Aurora.

Color Craze: 9 a.m. Saturday, June 7, at Summerlakes Park, 3S010 Talbot Ave., Warrenville. Run, walk or dance the 2K color run. Each participant receives an event T-shirt, sunglasses and bubbles. $23-$28 or $80-$90 for a family. Register: warrenvilleparks.org.

Dash Around the Lake: 9 a.m. Saturday, June 7, at the University of St. Mary of the Lake, Mundelein Seminary, 1000 E. Maple Ave., Mundelein. 5K run/walk. Benefits local charities. $35, $20 for kids 7 to high school, free for kids 6 and younger. dasharoundthelake.org.

Elgin Fish For Fun: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 7, at Rolling Knolls pond, 11N260 Rohrssen Road, Elgin. Elgin Izaak Walton League hosts fishing, prizes and food. They will have some equipment to loan out; bait is provided. Free. facebook.com/izaakwaltonleagueelginchapter.

Festival of Flight: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 7, at the Fox Valley Aero Club field, 3831 Karl Madsen Drive, St. Charles. Annual model aircraft show includes all sizes of aircraft, both powered and gliders, as well as warbirds of every era, biplanes, aerobatics and jet aircraft. Bring a lawn chair. $5, free for kids 12 and younger. foxvalleyaero.com.

Fox Valley at the Fairgrounds Antiques Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 7, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Hosted by the Chicago Suburban Antiques Dealers Association. $8, free for kids younger than 15. csada.com/fox-valley-antiques-show.

Prospect Heights Community Day: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 7, at the Prospect Heights Police Station, 14 E. Camp McDonald Road, Prospect Heights. Prospect Heights Lions Club pancake breakfast ($5 per person), tours of the police and fire stations with firefighters and police officers on hand to answer questions, a petting zoo from 9-11 a.m., a public works equipment display and more. Free. prospect-heights.il.us.

Waubonsee Trail Run: 9 a.m. Saturday, June 7, on Waubonsee Community College campus, Route 47, Sugar Grove. $40 for the 5K, $50 for the 10K, with discounts for Waubonsee students, alumni, and kids 12 and younger. Food trucks on-site. Proceeds benefit the Waubonsee Foundation scholarship program. Register: waubonsee.edu/5k.

Elmhurst Cycling Classic & Elmhurst Twilight Mile: 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at Wilder Park and Elmhurst University, Elmhurst. A day of bike racing that includes elite cyclists from around the U.S. Also, a one-mile run at 6 p.m. featuring two heats for elite runners. The day ends with Elmhurst Park District Family Fun Ride, a free event for families of all ages to ride the course. Registration at Courts Plus. There will be music, a beer garden and food in the expo arena at the start/finish line. elmhurstcyclingclassic.com.

Cavalcade of Planes: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 7-8, at Clow International Airport, 130 Clow International Parkway, Bolingbrook. Annual display of aircraft and warbirds, aircraft rides, military flybys, vendors, food and drinks and a World War ll beer canteen. Reserve airplane and helicopter rides in advance. Admission is $5 for ages 6 and older. Tickets: cavalcadeofplanes.com.

Feast of the Senses: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 7-8, at Cantigny’s McCormick Allée, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. The opening of the summer exhibition with Daily Tous Les Jours featuring musical swings and murals, ambient music in the gardens, blooms, and food and beverages. $16 per car via cantigny.org.

Fox River Arts Ramble: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 7, at Fine Line Creative Arts Center, 37W694 Bolcum Road, St. Charles, and over a dozen locations along the Fox Valley. A one-day arts event showcasing the art and artists in the community. At Fine Line, there will be an artisan market, art demos, live music and more. Held rain or shine. Free. For a map of locations, see foxriverarts.com.

Glen Ellyn Vintage Auto Fest: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 7, behind Stacy’s Tavern Museum and Glen Ellyn History Center, 800 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn. Vintage car show features talks on historic vehicles in the history center. Heavenly Hot Dogs will be on-site. Rain or shine; rain date: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 8. Free. gehs.org.

Hinsdale Fine Arts Festival: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 7-8, at Burlington Park, 30 E. Chicago Ave., Hinsdale. Features 85-100 artists displaying and selling their works. Free. hinsdalechamber.com/fine-arts.

Rails to Victory: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 7-8, at Fox River Trolley Museum, 365 S. La Fox St., South Elgin. A living history reenactment of World War II, including battles, resistance, the homefront and more. On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., join in the celebration of World War II Marine Corps veteran Bob Marshall’s 100th birthday. Flag-raising at 11 a.m. by Franklin Park American Legion Post 974. Adventure Trolley Tours at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Sunday. $24. Buy tickets at foxtrolley.org/rails-to-victory.

Patterned by Nature: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 7, through Sept. 21 at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. Celebrates the universal attraction to patterns through playfully planted gardens and nature-inspired artistic installations throughout the Garden. Admission is $19.95-$21.95 for adults, $13.95-$15.95 for kids 3-12, and free for kids younger than 3. chicagobotanic.org/patterns.

The Oddities and Curiosities Expo: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 7, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 8, at McCormick Place, 2301 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Chicago. A traveling showcase that brings together hundreds of oddity vendors and artists from across the country, with rare and unique items, including taxidermy, preserved animal specimens, dark artistry, original horror and Halloween-inspired artwork, antiques, metaphysical accoutrements, handcrafted oddities and more. Also includes photo opportunities, tarot readings, sideshow performances, a taxidermy class, concessions and more. $10 in advance, $15 at the door, and free for kids 12 and younger. odditiesandcuriositiesexpo.com.

57th Street Art Fair: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 7, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 8, at Hyde Park, 57th Street, between Woodlawn and Kenwood avenues, Chicago. See original works of art in glass, jewelry, leather, photography, printmaking, painting, sculpture, wood, ceramics and fiber art. Free. 57thstreetartfair.org.

Arts in Bartlett's Global Arts Festival takes place Saturday and Sunday, June 7-8, at the Jim Jensen Pavilion at Apple Orchard Park. Courtesy of Arts in Bartlett

Global Arts Festival: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 7-8, at the Jim Jensen Pavilion at Apple Orchard Park, 620 W. Stearns Road, Bartlett. Local groups will perform culturally significant dance and music routines, plus family-oriented lawn games, crafts and activities. Vendors will be selling diverse wares and ethnic foods and beverages. Free. artsinbartlett.org/global-arts-festival.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com, June 2023 The Elgin Pride Parade and Festival takes place Saturday, June 7.

Elgin Pride Parade and Festival: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 7, in downtown Elgin and Festival Park. Family-friendly LGBTQ+ PRIDE parade at 11 a.m., followed by a festival with a vendor marketplace, live music and more. Free. elginpride.com.

Blues, Brew and BBQ: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 7, at Morton Arboretum’s east side, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Tasting booths will be stationed along Meadow Lake Trail, the Conifer Walk and throughout the Grand Garden. Blues musicians Marty “Big Dog” Mercer, Brother John and Windy City Rev Ups will perform. Sample craft beers, ciders and meads from Illinois and Midwest breweries. Early entry at 11 a.m. for $83; regular entry $68. Tickets: mortonarb.org.

Rosemont UnCorked Wine Festival: Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 7, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 8, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Wineries will present their wares, with live music, food and more. rosemontuncorked.com.

Uncaged in the Zoo: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 7, at Lords Park Zoo, off Grand Boulevard, Elgin. Get up close and personal with live animals from Chi-Town Exotics. Free. elginil.gov.

Batavia Uncorked: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, June 7, at the Peg Bond Center, 151 N. Island Ave., Batavia. Sample a variety of wines, plus, food, live music and more. For 21 and older. Tickets for $44.52 include three hours of wine tasting of 10, one-ounce samples and a commemorative glass; premier entry for $60.54. Designated driver tickets are $12.51. bataviaparks.org/batavia-uncorked.

Mundelein Craft Beer Festival: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, June 7, at Courtland Commons Park, 444 E. Courtland St., Mundelein. Craft beer vendors, food, music and more. 21-and-older only. $50, $15 designated driver. mundeleincommunityconnection.org.

Glen Ellyn Bike Rodeo: 1:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 7, at Main Street Recreation Center parking lot, 501 Hill Ave., Glen Ellyn. Kids 3-12 can learn bicycle safety skills through drills and activities and learn bicycle rules of the road. Bring your bike and wear a fitted bike helmet. Free. Register: gepark.org/calendar.

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3-8 p.m. Saturday, June 7, at the East Metra parking lot, near the intersection of Maple and Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Classic cars, entertainment and more. mplions.org/cruise-nights.

Woodstock Food Truck Festival on the Square: 4-10 p.m. Saturday, June 7, at Historic Woodstock Square, 121 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock. Fourth annual food truck fest with over 25 food trucks offering gourmet dishes and local favorites, live entertainment and a beer tent. woodstockilchamber.com.

Radio Gaga will perform Saturday, June 7, during the Cantigny Summer Concert Series at the First Division Museum’s Tank Park in Wheaton. Courtesy of Radio Gaga

Cantigny Summer Concert Series: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, June 7, at First Division Museum’s Tank Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Radio Gaga will perform. Cantigny’s Beer Garden and Cafe will be open. $21 per car. cantigny.org/events.

Vox Box Quartet: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 7, at the United Methodist Church of Geneva, 211 Hamilton St., Geneva. Elmhurst University’s Vox Box Quartet with oboe, flute, bassoon and soprano will perform works by Bach, Brahms, Gershwin and more. Freewill donation, with a portion of the proceeds going to TriCity Family Services. genevaumc.org.

Navy Pier Summer Fireworks: 10 p.m. Saturday, June 7, and 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 11, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Fireworks display set to popular music. Free. navypier.org/summer-fireworks.

Sunday, June 8

Hickory Knolls Trail Run and Relay: 8 a.m. Sunday, June 8, at Hickory Knolls Discovery Center, off Campton Hills Road, St. Charles. 5K and 10K along a 3-mile loop course through a diverse natural area. Proceeds benefit the St. Charles Park Foundation. $50. Register: raceroster.com.

Just for Kids Fishing Derby: 8-11 a.m. Sunday, June 8, at Blackwell Forest Preserve, off Butterfield Road, Warrenville. Friendly fishing competition for anglers 15 and younger, with raffles and prizes for the biggest catches. Free. Register at dupageforest.org.

Elmhurst French Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 8, in a city parking lot at Park and Prospect avenues, Elmhurst. European-style market. bensidounusa.com/elmhurst.

Lambs on the Run: 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, June 8, at Lambs Farm, 14245 W. Rockland Road, Libertyville. 5K run and 2-mile walk. Refreshments, snacks, a face painter and more will follow the race/walk. $30, includes a finisher medal. Proceeds will benefit adults with developmental disabilities. Register at runsignup.com/Race/IL/Libertyville/LambsFarm. lambsfarm.org.

Naperville Doll & Teddy Bear Show: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 8, at the Marriott grand ballroom, 1801 N. Naper Blvd., Naperville. Antique, vintage, modern, collectible, Barbie, Steiff and more. On-site doll restringing, doll appraisals and door prizes. $7; free for kids 12 and younger. Early bird admission at 8 a.m. is $15. kanecountydollshow.com.

Crystal Lake Farmers Market+ At The Dole: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 8, on the front lawn of the Dole Mansion, 401 Country Club Road, Crystal Lake. Live music, kids’ activities, beverages, food trucks and more. farmersmarketatthedole.org.

Diamonds & Donuts: 10-11:30 a.m. Sunday, June 8, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Join Cinderella, Rapunzel and Tiana (characters subject to change) for a morning at Blackberry Farm decorating doughnuts. Create crafts and take pictures with the princesses. Tickets include admission to Blackberry Farm. $16. Advance tickets: blackberryfarm.info/special-events.

Lisle Woman’s Club Garden Gait: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 8. 23rd annual self-guided tour featuring five private gardens and one public park, as well as a garden-themed craft fair. It begins at the Museums of Lisle Station Park, 921 School St. $20 or $25 day of. Tickets: lislewomansclub.org.

Calibre Car Show: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 8, at The Arboretum of South Barrington, 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington. Cars and Coffee. Free. shopthearb.com/events.

Aurora Pride Parade: Noon Sunday, June 8, in downtown Aurora. This year’s theme is “Resistance & Resilience.” The after-party will be at 1 p.m. at Two Brothers Roundhouse, 205 N. Broadway, Aurora. Presale tickets are $10; proceeds will go to fund next year’s parade. aurorapride.org.

Garden Party & Ice Cream Social: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, June 8, at the Gregg House Museum, 115 S. Linden Ave., Westmont. Stroll through the historic Gregg House garden and meet expert gardeners from the Garden Club of Downers Grove who care for the garden. Kids can plant a flower to take home. Suggested donation of $2 for ice cream. westmontparks.org.

Fox Valley Opera Chorus “Summer Spectacular”: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, June 8, at the Norris Cultural Arts Center, 1040 Dunham Road, St. Charles. $29-$49; VIP $75. norrisculturalarts.com.

Wheeling’s Sounds of Summer Concert Series: 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 8, at Heritage Park Performance Pavilion, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. The Lounge Puppets will perform. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Coolers are allowed; no outside alcohol permitted. Soft drinks, water, beer and seltzer for purchase. Free. wheelingparkdistrict.com.

Naperville Concert in Your Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Sunday, June 8, at Queensbury Greens, 1520 Brookdale Road, Naperville. Scarlett’s Fire performs. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free. napervilleparks.org/concertsinyourpark.

Monday, June 9

Roselle Poppin’ Up in the Park: 10 a.m. to noon Monday, June 9, at Kidtowne Park, Roselle. Bracelet making, games, bubble fun, sidewalk chalk, music and more. Free. rparks.org.

Lords Park Zoo Family Concerts: Noon to 1 p.m. Monday, June 9, at Lords Park Zoo, 325 Hiawatha Drive, Elgin. Free family concerts. Bring chairs, blankets and lunch. chambermusiconthefox.org.

Movie Night: 7 p.m. Monday, June 9, at Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. See “Barbie” (2023). $1 at the door; cash only ($20 bills or less). Concessions for purchase (credit/debit cards accepted). paramountaurora.com/series/movie-mondays.

Tuesday, June 10

Itasca Family Fun Entertainment Series: 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, June 10, at Springbrook Nature Center, 130 Forest Ave., Itasca. Jeanie B’s Music and Movement will perform. Free. itascaparkdistrict.com.

Adventures in the Zoo: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 10, at Lords Park Zoo, 210 Grand Blvd., Elgin. The drop-in program features “Illinois Abby Loves Lucy” with staff archaeologist Abby Rasmussen. Free. elginil.gov.

Naperville Children’s Lunch Hour Entertainment: 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 10, at 95th Street Community Plaza, 3109 Cedar Glade Drive, Naperville. Wendy & DB will perform. Free. napervilleparks.org.

Family Fun in the Neighborhood: 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 10, at Greenbriar Park, 430 Second Place, Glendale Heights. Entertainment, interactive games and activities, face painting, arts and crafts and more. Bring a picnic. Free. gepark.org.

Geneva Park District Park Cookout: 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 10, at Carriage Crest Park, 1001-1061 Parkview Drive, Batavia. Free picnic in the park with hot dogs, veggie dogs, chips and beverages available, first-come, first-served. genevaparks.org.

South Elgin Zumba in the Park: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 10, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. Free outdoor Zumba class. Bring water and comfortable shoes. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

The Concerts in the Plaza series at Independence Grove in Libertyville kicks off Tuesday, June 10, with a concert by The Wayouts. Courtesy of Lake County Forest Preserves

Concerts in the Plaza: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 10, at Independence Grove, 16400 W. Buckley Road, Libertyville. The Wayouts will perform. $10 vehicle entrance fee starting at 4:30 p.m. lcfpd.org/things-to-do/concerts.

Crystal Lake Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 10, at Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive, Crystal Lake. Bopology will perform. Free. crystallakeparks.org/special-events.

Downers Grove Summer Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 10, at Fishel Park’s Veterans Memorial Pavilion, 1036 Grove St., Downers Grove. Brass From the Past will perform. Food and beverage sales start at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free. dgparks.org/summer-concert-series.

Dundee Township Concerts in the Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 10, at Grafelman Park in West Dundee. Six Speed Tranny will perform. Food and drinks for purchase from the Dundee Township Lions Club, with proceeds benefiting the community. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Co-sponsored by the villages of Carpentersville, East Dundee, Sleepy Hollow and West Dundee. Free. dtpd.org/concerts-in-the-park.

Huntley Concerts on the Square: 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, June 10, at Huntley Town Square on Coral Street, Huntley. Pino Farina Band will perform. Free. huntley.il.us.

Wednesday, June 11

Roselle French Market: 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 11, at Petal Porch, Main and Prospect streets, Roselle. Outdoor market with rotating vendors offering fresh produce, handcrafted goods, specialty foods and more. roselle.il.us.

Food Truck Socials: 4:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 11, in Commuter Lot B, Lisle. Food trucks, music from Matt Shukin and more. Free. villageoflisle.org.

Highwood Evening Gourmet Market: 4:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 11, at Everts Park, 111 North Ave., Highwood. Over 60 vendors and music at 6 p.m. from Roger That. Free. celebratehighwood.org.

Batavia Farmers Market evening: 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 11, on North River Street, between Wilson and State streets, Batavia. downtownbatavia.com/farmers-market.

Batavia’s River Rhapsody Concert Series: 5:30-6:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 11, at the Peg Bond Center, 151 N. Island Ave., Batavia. Children’s concert with Justin Roberts. Wine, beer and food for purchase. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Free. bataviaparks.org.

UnPlug at the Park: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 11, at Heritage Park, 100 Community Blvd., Wheeling. Meet Captain America and Wonder Woman and take photos with them. Free. wheelingparkdistrict.com.

Arbor Evenings: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 11, at Morton Arboretum’s Frost Hill, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Music, lawn games, food and drinks. The Jolly Ringwalds will perform. $15 for ages 13 and older, $5 for kids 4-12. Advance tickets required: mortonarb.org.

Family Fun Nights: 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 11, at Huffman Park, 811 Tartans Drive, West Dundee. Bubble show and balloon twisting. If there’s inclement weather, it will be moved indoors to the Adult Activities Center, 665 Barrington Ave., Carpentersville. Free. dtpd.org/family-nights-in-the-park.

Wine Down Wednesdays: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 11, at the Depot, 319 N. River St., East Dundee. Live music from Horizon, drinks and food. Free. eastdundee.net.

Glendale Heights Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 11, at Camera Park, 101 Fullerton Ave., Glendale Heights. Anthem will perform. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets. Free. ghrec.org.

Grant Park Music Festival: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 11, at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park. The opening concert of the festival features George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” with guest conductor and pianist Andrew Litton. Reserved seating: $27; free seating in the Seating Bowl and on the Great Lawn on a first-come, first-served basis. grantparkmusicfestival.com/.

South Elgin Summer Concert Series: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 11, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. Joe Stamm Band will perform. Free. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Wickstrom Lincoln Concert Series: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 11, at the Arboretum of South Barrington, 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington. Semple Band will perform. Food for purchase. Free. shopthearb.com.

Arlington Heights Community Concert Band: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 11, at North School Park, 307 N. Evergreen Ave., Arlington Heights. Players Choice; the band members pick their favorite music. Free. arlingtonheightsband.org.

Lake Villa-Lindenhurst Live Music in the Parks: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 11, at Parkman Pavilion, 2200 E. Grass Lake Road, Lindenhurst. Classical Blast will perform. Free. lindenhurstparks.org.

Bensenville Music in the Park: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 11, at Center and Main streets, Bensenville. Heart to Heartbreaker will perform. Food and drinks for purchase. Classic car show cruise night at 6 p.m. along Green and Center streets; no entry fee. Free. bensenville.il.us.

Glen Ellyn Movie in the Park: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 11, at Co-Op Park, 515 Wilson Ave., Glen Ellyn. Story time with Glen Ellyn Public Library at 7:30 p.m. and “The Wild Robot” at dusk. Bring chairs, blankets, snacks and beverages. Free. gepark.org.

Toyota Movie Nights: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 11, at Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St., Chicago. See “The Parent Trap.” Free; VIP reserved seating available for $33; rent a chair for $5. gallagherway.com.

Thursday, June 12

Daley Plaza Farmers Markets: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 12, at Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington St., Chicago. Local merchants offer fresh produce and prepared food, flowers and garden plants, handcrafted merchandise and other locally sourced goods. chicago.gov.

“Stories Under the Hickory Tree”: 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, June 12, at Lords Park Zoo, 210 Grand Blvd., Elgin. Gail Borden Public Library staff present animated musical and participatory animal-themed programs for kids 3-6. Bring blankets or chairs. Free. elginil.gov.

Windy City ParaFest: Events start at noon Thursday, June 12; 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday, June 13-14; and 9 a.m. Sunday, June 15, at various locations in Chicago. A supernatural festival that blends live investigations, immersive storytelling and cultural reckoning, intentionally centering historically underrepresented voices in the field of paranormal research, entertainment and education. With special guests, a supernatural burlesque show, a retro dance party with a ghostly edge, live podcast tapings, vendor market and mixers, late-night paranormal investigations at Chicago hauntings and more. For ages 21 and older. General admission is $241 for all four days. windycityparafest.com.

Puerto Rican Festival Chicago: 3-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, June 12-13, and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 14-15, at Humboldt Park, 2800 W. Division and Mozart, Chicago. A celebration of Puerto Rican heritage with live music, traditional food, art and entertainment. Free. puertoricanfest.com.

Barrington Thursday Night Out: 4-8 p.m. Thursday, June 12, at Cook and Station streets, Barrington. Barrington Farmers Market, classic cars, live music, family activities and more. Free. barrington-il.gov/events/thursday-night-out.

Bolingbrook’s Concerts and Street Markets at the Promenade: 4-9 p.m. Thursday, June 12, on The Row at The Promenade, 631 E. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook. Concerts start at 7 p.m. The Jolly Ringwalds will perform. Bring a lawn chair. Free. shoppingpromenade.com/events.

Food Truck Thursdays: 4:30 p.m. to dusk Thursday, June 12, at Jens Jensen Park, 486 Roger Williams Ave., Highland Park. Food trucks and live music. Free. enjoyhighlandpark.com.

Thursday Nights Live: 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 12, at Wheeling Town Center, 351 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. School of Rock bands perform at 4:30 p.m. and Where’s Maggie will perform at 6:30 p.m. Food and beverage options from local restaurants. Free. thewheelingtowncenter.com/events.

Cruisin’ Kildeer Car Show: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, June 12, at 20771 N. Rand Road, Kildeer. Free. lzacc.com.

The Libertyville Days festival returns Thursday through Sunday, June 12-15, with carnival rides, live music, a parade and more. Daily Herald file photo

Libertyville Days Festival: 5-10 p.m. Thursday, June 12; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 13-14; and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 15, near 135 W. Church St., Libertyville. The theme is “Aloha Summer ’25.” Carnival rides, games, live music, entertainment, food vendors and a parade led by Grand Marshal Brian Grano at 10 a.m. Saturday. Lineup: Bonzo Squad and Sneezy on Thursday, Soul Kitchen and Modern Day Romeos on Friday, Marlon and The Shakes and Pino Farina Band on Saturday, and School of Rock Libertyville and Mellencougar on Sunday. Free. libciviccenter.org/libertyville-days.

Pearl Street Market + Concert in the Park: 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 12, at Veterans Park, 3400 Pearl St., McHenry. Live music, local vendors and food trucks. Kevin Purcell & The Root Doctors will perform. facebook.com/pearlstreetmarketmchenry.

Vernon Township’s VT Palooza: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, June 12, at Peterson Park, 16652 N. Buffalo Grove Road, Lincolnshire. Bounce houses, food vendors, lawn games, discounted swim entry and live music. Free. vernontownship.com.

Westmont Cruisin’ Nights & Street Fair: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, June 12, on three blocks on Cass Avenue in downtown Westmont. Live music, classic cars, family activities, car clubs, and art and market vendors. Cruise night includes all makes and models; enter at Cass and Norfolk. westmontevents.com/cruisin-nights.

Rock ’N Wheels: 6 p.m. Thursday, June 12, at 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Music from Nashville Electric at 6:30 and Little Texas at 8 p.m. Food from local restaurants and kids’ activities. Addison Historical Museum open house from 5:30-8 p.m. features a craft and vintage fair. Car show located at Green Meadow Shopping Center in spots along Lake Street only. Free. ithappensinaddison.com/events.

Elmhurst Music at the Gazebo: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 12, at Wild Meadows Trace, Prairie Path and Spring Road, Elmhurst. Gayle & Nick Bisesi will perform. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free. springroad.com/our-events.

Roselle Concerts on Main: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 12, at Petal Plaza, 31 S. Prospect St., Roselle. Music from Semple. Food trucks include Cousins Maine Lobster, Kori’s Koop, Dairy Queen, plus Pollyanna Brewery and Lynfred Winery. Free. rparks.org.

Carol Stream Summer Concert Series: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, June 12, at Ross Ferraro Town Center, 960 N. Gary Ave., Carol Stream. Kaleidoscope Eyes will perform. Food and drinks for purchase. Free. carolstream.org.

Cary Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 12, at Lions Park, Silver Lake Road, north of Three Oaks Road, Cary. The Wayouts will perform. Bring a lawn chair. Free. carypark.com.

Elgin’s Concerts in the Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 12, at Lords Park, 100 Oakwood Blvd., Elgin. Food truck. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. Bring wireless headphones for a Silent Disco and DJ Super Show. Free. elginil.gov or facebook.com/cityofelgin.

It’s Thursday Concerts: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 12, at the Antioch Bandshell, 900 Skidmore Drive, Antioch. Kickoff Party with The Marshall Tucker Band. Free. antioch.il.gov.

Live & Uncorked: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, June 12, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Gates open at 6:15 p.m. Disco Circus will perform. Bring a chair and snacks. Buy tickets online for $10 or $12 at the gate. Season pass $64. foxvalleyparkdistrict.org/summerconcerts.

Rockin’ in the Park Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 12, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Departure will perform, ending with a musical fireworks display. Free. rosemont.com/thepark/calendar.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 12, at Harmony Park, 7 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. Rocks Off will perform. Free. vah.com/explore/sounds_of_summer_concerts.php.

St. Charles Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 12, in the Lincoln Park gazebo, off Fifth and Main streets, St. Charles. Valius will perform. Bring a blanket and chairs. Free. stcparks.org/summer-concerts.

Summer Concerts at Phil’s Beach: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 12, at Phil’s Beach, 328 N. Main St., Wauconda. Josh Skaja & Friends will perform. Free. waucondaparks.com.

Summer Sounds on the Green Concert Series: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 12, at Village Green, 5510 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Jimmy Nick will perform. Food and beverages for sale. Free. hoffmanestatesarts.com/summer-concert-series.

Naperville Municipal Band Concerts in the Park: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 12, at Central Park, 104 E. Benton Ave., Naperville. Kids concert at 7 p.m. Free. napervilleband.org.

Wheaton Municipal Band: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 12, at Memorial Park Bandshell, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. Patriotic spectacular. Free. wheatonmunicipalband.org.

Ongoing

McHenry Stade’s Farm Market: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at 3709 Miller Road, McHenry. Check Facebook or website for updates and weekly offerings. stadesfarmandmarket.com.

“Hokusai & Ukiyo-e, The Floating World”: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Sept. 21, at Cleve Carney Museum of Art, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. The exhibition marks the first time this collection of works by masters of the ukiyo-e has been seen in the U.S. It features 53 woodblock prints and original paintings, including works by Hokusai, Hiroshige and their contemporaries. Timed tickets are $27-$32 or anytime tickets for $40. atthemac.org/events/hokusai.

Hershey Super Sweet Adventure: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays, through July 31, at Water Tower Place, 835 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago. A family-friendly, interactive journey with hands-on activities and play centered around Hershey’s treats. Tickets start at $24.99. hersheysupersweetadventure.com.

“Cats”: 1:30 and 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 1 and 5:30 p.m. Sundays through June 15 at the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Paramount’s creative team has reenvisioned the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical with a circus tent full of notable cats in a spectacle of contortion, juggling and aerialists. $28-$85. paramountaurora.com.