‘A great thing’: New restaurant in old Oliveti’s building could be ready next year

The operator of Park Ridge’s Harp and Fiddle restaurant is among the investors in an eatery proposed for 1575 Ellinwood St. in Des Plaines. Despite what this architectural rendering indicates, however, it won't be called Harp and Fiddle. Courtesy of city of Des Plaines

The entrepreneurs behind a plan to renovate the former Oliveti’s Italian Ristorante building in downtown Des Plaines and open a new eatery there hope to be ready for customers next year.

That revelation came Monday night during a discussion of the plans for the two-story brick building at 1575 Ellinwood St.

The city council on Monday agreed to amend a multimillion-dollar economic incentive agreement and development plan for the site. Rather than tearing down the existing structure as originally planned, developers Miner Street Station LLC and D-4 of Des Plaines LLC will rehabilitate it.

Noting that residents often talk about preserving the character of the downtown area, Mayor Andrew Goczkowski supported the plan.

“We can’t do that with every building as we develop the downtown, but when there’s an opportunity and a willing participant like the developers here, I think it’s a great thing to do,” he said.

A 6,860-square-foot restaurant and a 3,500-square-foot outdoor dining area in a courtyard are planned, documents indicate. Three apartments and space for storage will be available upstairs.

The folks behind the plan include Declan Stapleton, the owner of Park Ridge’s Harp and Fiddle restaurant. Although that name appears on architectural renderings of the proposed restaurant, the new business will be called something different to avoid confusing customers, Stapleton told the council Monday.

“Other than that, the vibe and the whole experience will be pretty similar,” Stapleton said.

Stapleton said he hopes the restaurant will be ready by fall 2026.

Christopher Placek/cplacek@dailyherald.com, 2018 Restaurateurs want to renovate the former Oliveti’s Italian Ristorante in downtown Des Plaines and open a new eatery there.

The building on Ellinwood hasn’t been used since Oliveti’s closed in 2012. City officials say it’s in poor shape.

The council agreed in March to lend the developers $3.6 million to help pay for construction after demolition was completed. Up to $1.2 million of the loan will be forgiven when the final occupancy certificate for the restaurant is issued.

Monday’s vote means that loan offer remains in place.