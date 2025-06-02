Pedestrian killed in Aurora crash
A man was killed early Monday when he was hit by van on Farnsworth Avenue in Aurora Township.
Samson Isom, 42, died at Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora, according to a news release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash happened around 4:20 a.m. near Summit Avenue. Isom was walking south on Farnsworth along the fog line, and was hit by a southbound work van, the release said.
There are no sidewalks in that stretch of road.
The driver of the van was taken to Ascension Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No citations have been issued.
Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call the Kane County Investigations Division at (630) 444-1103.
