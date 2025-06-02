Palatine fire chief announces retirement, replacement tapped

Palatine Fire Department Deputy Chief Patrick Gratzianna will retire in September.

Palatine will see a changing of the guard in the leadership of its fire department in September.

Chief Patrick Gratzianna is retiring. His replacement, Deputy Chief Scott Mackeben, will officially become chief Sept. 17, one day after Gratzianna’s retirement.

Gratzianna was appointed chief in 2021, replacing former Chief Scott Andersen. Gratzianna joined the Palatine fire department in 1995, rising to deputy chief in 2012.

“Chief Gratzianna has served the department and community with distinction for the past 30 years,” Village Manager Reid Ottesen said in a statement. “His leadership and innovation, most recently as chief, have led to the Palatine Fire Department being a leader in fire service.”

Ottesen said Gratzianna has focused on developing the next generation of leaders.

“There are numerous members of the department that are ready to assume new roles thanks in large part to the mentoring and positive environment under Chief Gratzianna's leadership,” he said.

Mackeben has been with the department since September 2000. He rose to the rank of captain, specializing in fire suppression. He has held the Deputy Chief position since 2017 after previously serving as division chief for training.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Ball State University and has earned chief fire officer certifications from the Illinois Office of the State Fire Marshal. Before joining the Village, he worked in financial services for a Fortune 500 company.

Deputy fire Chief Scott Mackeben will officially become chief Sept. 17. Courtesy of Palatine

“Chief Mackeben has been a steady and dependable leader throughout his career. His commitment and integrity to the department, village and community is outstanding,” Ottesen said.

Mackeben promised to continue providing excellent customer service to the residents and visitors of Palatine.

“Being appointed as fire chief is an honor and responsibility that I take to heart,” Mackeben said. “I came to the fire service wanting to serve and make a difference in the community.”