News

Industrial-grade hydrogen peroxide leak at Baxter Healthcare in Round Lake contained

Posted June 02, 2025 2:33 pm
By Michelle Meyer

A leak of industrial-grade hydrogen peroxide Sunday morning at the Baxter Healthcare facility in Round Lake led to an employee evacuation, but no injuries were reported.

The Fox Lake Fire Protection District responded at 9:23 a.m. Sunday to Baxter Healthcare at 25212 W. Route 120 for a reported structure fire. Firefighters arrived to see no smoke or flames coming from the building but were told of the hydrogen peroxide leak, according to a news release.

Upon entry, firefighters found a “vapor cloud in the loading dock area,” according to the release.

The Hazardous Materials Mutual Aid Box Alarm was initiated for technicians and extra support. Employees had safely evacuated with no reported illnesses or injuries, according to the release.

Hazardous material technicians were able to stop the leak and confirmed the hydrogen peroxide was contained in the facility. Nearby homes, businesses and the environment were not affected, according to the release.

