advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Local

Des Plaines woman dies after car hits truck

Posted June 02, 2025 1:06 pm
Russell Lissau
 

A Des Plaines woman died after the car in which she was riding struck a truck, authorities said Tuesday.

Nazly Rodriguez-Munoz, 49, was fatally injured in the Sunday night crash on Algonquin Road near Leslie Lane in Des Plaines.

Shortly before midnight, a Toyota Prius headed east on Algonquin Road approaching Leslie Lane struck the back of a Volvo semitrailer truck, Des Plaines police said.

Responding officers discovered Rodriguez-Munoz bleeding heavily from a leg injury and applied a tourniquet before she was taken to a hospital, but the effort couldn’t save her, police said.

The 28-year-old woman who was driving the Prius claimed the truck was parked along the side of the road without any lights, police said.

The truck driver said he was slowly going east when the Prius hit him, police said.

The crash is under investigation.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Des Plaines Local News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company