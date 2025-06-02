Des Plaines woman dies after car hits truck

A Des Plaines woman died after the car in which she was riding struck a truck, authorities said Tuesday.

Nazly Rodriguez-Munoz, 49, was fatally injured in the Sunday night crash on Algonquin Road near Leslie Lane in Des Plaines.

Shortly before midnight, a Toyota Prius headed east on Algonquin Road approaching Leslie Lane struck the back of a Volvo semitrailer truck, Des Plaines police said.

Responding officers discovered Rodriguez-Munoz bleeding heavily from a leg injury and applied a tourniquet before she was taken to a hospital, but the effort couldn’t save her, police said.

The 28-year-old woman who was driving the Prius claimed the truck was parked along the side of the road without any lights, police said.

The truck driver said he was slowly going east when the Prius hit him, police said.

The crash is under investigation.