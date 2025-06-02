Man in stable condition after Lake Forest shooting
A man is in stable condition after being shot in the abdomen around 7 p.m. Sunday at the Prairie Wolf Off-Leash Dog Area in Lake Forest.
Officials said the 23-year-old was shot in the parking lot after an apparent dispute. He was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville in critical condition and was determined stable on Monday.
The suspect was arrested at the scene, and the suspected weapon was confiscated. The alleged shooter is being held in the Lake County Jail, charged with aggravated battery with a firearm.
The Lake County Forest Preserves and Ranger Police are investigating the cause.
