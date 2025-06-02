Man gets life sentence in Hanover Park drug-deal murder

Richard L. Goodwin

A man who killed a man during a drug deal in Hanover Park has been sentenced to life in prison.

Richard L. Goodwin, 59, of Glendale Heights, was sentenced Monday to two life terms, to be served concurrently, by DuPage County Judge Ann Celine O’Hallaren Walsh.

Man found guilty in killing of Hanover Park resident

In January, a jury found Goodwin guilty of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm.

Glendale Heights man charged with murder in Hanover Park shooting

He was accused of killing Marek Krywko, 59, on Aug. 2, 2021.

Authorities said that around 7:47 p.m. that day, police responded to the 5500 block of Pebblebeach Drive for a gunshot victim. A woman was found outside with a gunshot wound to her left thigh.

Inside, police found Krywko, who had been shot in the left femoral artery. He died at a hospital.

Authorities said Goodwin, his wife and another woman went to the residence to buy marijuana from Krywko. Goodwin asked for a bottle of water and when the female victim gave him one, he shot her, they said.

He was arrested on Aug. 25, 2021, and has been in the DuPage County jail since then.

At his bail hearing in 2021, a prosecutor said Goodwin was sentenced to six years in prison for attempted murder in a 1990 case, plus 12 years for two attempted robberies that year. He also spent 19 years in a federal prison on a weapons charge, accused of transferring a semi-automatic handgun from New Jersey to Illinois, she said. He was paroled on the federal charge in March 2020.