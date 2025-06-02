With Baez back at shortstop, Tigers pound White Sox

The Detroit Tigers' Javier Báez rounds first base after hitting a three-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during a game last month. AP

After so much buzz about Javy Baez reinvigorating his career as a center fielder, the former Cub was back at shortstop Monday on the South Side.

Turns out, Baez was playing outfield out of necessity, because Detroit's projected center fielder Parker Meadows was on the injured list with a nerve issue in his right upper arm.

Meadows made his season debut Monday at Rate Field, Baez moved back to shortstop and the Tigers lineup was even more powerful. They hit 5 home runs — three by Kerry Carpenter — and rolled to a 13-1 victory over the White Sox.

Talking to reporters before the game, Baez said he loved the idea of playing center field. Monday was his first start at shortstop since April 18.

“It was a pretty easy (conversation),” Baez said. “(Tigers manager) AJ (Hinch) knows I like playing outfield, and I shag good in BP out there. He came to me and mentioned it, and I started smiling. So he knew it was a yes from me. It's been really fun.”

Hinch shared the Detroit defensive plan moving forward: Meadows will be the primary center fielder, while Baez shuffles between shortstop, third base and center field. Hinch added he's not afraid to drop Baez into a corner outfield spot, and there's obviously a history of playing second base for the World Series-winning Cubs in 2016.

Baez usually hears boos on the South Side, dating back to his association with the North Siders. Not much vitriol could be heard from Monday's small crowd, which included a decent amount of Tigers fans. So it was a pleasant return home for Baez, who said he brought his whole family and took them around the city on Monday afternoon.

“Good weather here,” Baez said. “A lot of people saying (the warm weather) just got here. So maybe it's our vibe, you know?”

A year ago, there were questions about whether the Tigers should release Baez with $77 million still remaining on his contract. He started his Detroit career with three bad years at the plate, but had hip surgery late last season and being healthy seems to make a huge difference.

Baez hasn't approached his glory years of 2018-19 with the Cubs, but his .273 batting average is a big improvement from the past three. He went 1-for-5 against the Sox on Monday.

This wasn't the White Sox's night in any respect. After Detroit hit 2 home runs in the first inning to take a 3-0 lead, Chase Meidroth led off with what could have been a home run, but Tigers left fielder Riley Greene jumped up and knocked the ball down with his glove, turning the home run into a double and Meidroth didn't score. There were four or five more stellar plays by the Detroit defense.

Monday's best highlight for the Sox was infielder Vinny Capra pitching a perfect ninth inning. Starter Jonathan Cannon, who missed a turn in the rotation last week with lower back soreness, lasted just 3 innings and was tagged with 5 earned runs. Manager Will Venable suggested Cannon will get further evaluation in the coming days, which could potentially lead to time off.

“It's a little stiff, it was bothering me a little bit out there, but I chose to go out there and try to compete,” Cannon said. “(Velocity) was obviously a little bit down. Command was a little bit off, so just want to make sure I'm full health when I go out there.”

Baez was asked a few questions about Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, who has called Baez his favorite player growing up. When this four-game series is over, the Tigers will host the Cubs at Comerica Park this weekend.

“Obviously, feel great for the Cubs that they're playing really good baseball too,” Baez said. “But honestly, just trying to stay healthy myself and trying to play the whole season. Hopefully we play against them in the playoffs.”

The White Sox's Chase Meidroth hits a double during the first inning of Monday’s game against the Detroit Tigers on Monday in Chicago. AP

White Sox manager Will Venable, left, talks with relief pitcher Vinny Capra, an infielder, during the ninth inning of Monday’s game against the Detroit Tigers in Chicago. AP