One dead in Sugar Grove accident

An Oswego man was killed in a traffic crash Monday afternoon.

At about 1 p.m., the Sugar Grove Police Department and Fire Protection District were called to the area of Route 56 between Hankes Road and Golfview Drive, where they pronounced the 35-year-old male deceased.

Leading up to the accident, the man was a passenger in a car heading westbound on Route 56 from I-88. Officials said he was experiencing distress before he jumped from the moving vehicle.

The driver stopped the car, but could not keep the passenger from running into the traffic lanes. The victim was hit by a 2012 Ford Pickup truck pulling a trailer driven by a 27-year-old from Warrenville.

The westbound lanes of Route 56 from I-88 were closed for around four hours during the incident.