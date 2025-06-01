Buffalo Grove embraces its diversity with seventh annual Pride Parade

Hundreds lined Buffalo Grove Road on Sunday to cheer on marchers in the seventh annual Buffalo Grove Pride Parade. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Creative floats, precision dance groups and dozens of local organizations marched through Buffalo Grove on Sunday during the seventh annual edition of the community’s Pride Parade.

“We have a very diverse community, and we thoroughly embrace that,” Buffalo Grove Village President Eric Smith said. “We are 100% against hate, and the LGBTQ community are our friends, so we're thoroughly proud to have this event.”

With the theme “Pride is Natural,” and organized by The Pinta Pride Project, the parade included groups from schools, religious organizations, businesses and advocacy groups marching along Buffalo Grove Road.

Stevenson High School sophomore Samir Wallace attended sporting rainbow suspenders, sweatbands and bracelets.

“As a member of the LGBTQ community, I feel represented and part of this community,” he said.

Crowds watch the Buffalo Grove Pride Parade as it marched down Buffalo Grove Road on Sunday. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Susan Goedke and Chris Woodard, co-founders of the Mundelein LGBT Alliance and Allies, rode in the VIP section. Their red Chevrolet Camaro featured windshield wipers draped with pride flags and a RuPaul cutout in the back.

“I never thought we'd get the chance to be married, and so that's probably the biggest thing that we've experienced in 40 years,” said Woodard, a retired physical education teacher.

The event also honored the late Tommy DeLorenzo, an Elk Grove Village native and award-winning balloon artist whose creations were a parade staple.

“Everybody feels like he's still here. He's part of every balloon that's here,” said Bill Eisenstot, whose business resource group at Wintrust Bank has partnered with Buffalo Grove's pride organization for several years.

Religious group participating included St. John United Church of Christ in Arlington Heights, led by the Rev. Ken Jensen on his first day as pastor.

“One of the important tenets of our faith is that we welcome everyone, no matter who they are,” Jensen said.

Marchers lead the way Sunday at the start of the Buffalo Grove Pride Parade. The seventh annual edition of the parade featured more than 100 entries. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

The church teamed with Glen's Friends, a charity founded by Janet McCarthy to honor her brother Glen Brown, who died in an accident while cycling in the 2022 AIDS/LifeCycle charity ride. They brought a 1955 International Harvester truck to the parade.

“We are honored that Buffalo Grove stands behind this and stands behind pride,” McCarthy said.

At least one spectator Sunday was hoping the enthusiasm for the event would spread to neighboring towns.

“I would love a Mount Prospect pride parade,” said Ronak McFadden of Mount Prospect.

Steve and Nancy Chodash of Buffalo Grove take a selfie Sunday before the start of the Buffalo Grove Pride Parade. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Jon Schwartz of Gurnee at the Buffalo Grove Pride Parade Sunday. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Crowds cheer on marchers Sunday during the Buffalo Grove Pride Parade. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald