Barrington police investigating Motor Werks burglary

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com, 2021 Barrington police are investigating an early morning burglary Sunday at the Motor Werks auto dealership.

According to police, the burglary to the business at 1475 S. Barrington Road took place at approximately 5:30 a.m.

There is no threat to the public at this time, police said.

Village officials said an offender made entry but did not get away with any stolen goods. On-site security saw the offender inside and called 9-1-1, officials said. Barrington police responded, and the offender fled the scene after dropping the proceeds, which consisted of key fobs.

Residents living nearby raised concerns about crime at the Motor Werks campus last year, as village officials debated a proposed expansion that would add a new Porsche dealership at the corner of Grove Avenue and Dundee Road. Village trustees ultimately approved the expansion in September.